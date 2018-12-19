Back to Encyclopedia

Liability Insurance

Definition: Insurance coverage that protects against claims against the insurance holder of property damage, personal injury, negligence and so on

Customers, employees, repair people, delivery people and anyone else who comes in contact with your business property can hold you liable for your failure to take the proper degree of care. This can be as simple as keeping your sidewalk swept or shoveling the snow on your front walk. If someone is injured as a result of your negligence, the court will generally find in favor of the injured party, even if your negligence was only slight.

Basically, there are two types of liabilities against which you have to insure yourself and your business: liabilities to nonmembers of the firm and liabilities to members of the firm (employees and partners). Most of the liabilities toward outsiders will be covered under a comprehensive general liability (CGL) policy. A CGL policy covers the following four risks:

  1. Payments due to accidents and injuries that might happen on your premises or to your employees;
  2. Any immediate medical expenses necessary at the time of the accident;
  3. The attorney fees and expenses for investigation and settlement;
  4. The cost of court bonds or other judgments during appeal.

The limits to liability are determined on a per-accident and per-person basis. Additional limitations may include a total on bodily injury or property damage.

A CGL policy does not protect you against all liabilities, however. These include:

  • Liability caused by an employee automobile accident while on the job;
  • Liability related to products manufactured or sold, or services offered, by your company;
  • Liability insurance covered under workers' compensation laws.

For these, you'll need additional insurance coverage and should contact your insurance company to determine exactly what coverage you need.

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.