Definition: The wages a business owner pays himself for work done for the business

There's no place where self-discipline plays a more important role than in setting your own salary. As the owner and founder of your business, you can allocate as much or as little of the company's profits as you want to your own paycheck. You can even decide to go further: You can tell your accountant to cut you a check equal to the entire month's sales. That'll be a high-water mark for your earnings, however, since draining that much cash will ensure that it's your last month in business.

There are two groups of interested parties in the decision about how much to pay yourself. First, you have to do right by your partners (if any), employees, suppliers, creditors and customers. If you take money out of your company for yourself, to the extent that any of these parties are damaged, it could be a mistake.

But you also have to consider yourself (and perhaps your spouse and your children), as well as any charitable causes you support out of your earnings. These interested parties deserve a fair cut of the bounty, too. You should get a decent return on the labor and risk you have invested. Your family should, of course, share in those benefits.

Complicating the issue is the fact that there's no set amount an entrepreneur should earn. Strictly speaking, it's all yours--or as much of it as you retain ownership of. Of course, a board of directors, partners, other owners and lenders may also have a say in this. Absent all limits, in a world where only you and your company are involved in the decision, you have to choose between taking money out to spend on yourself and your interests outside work, or reinvesting it in the company, where it can power further growth. The decision to take or reinvest profits is a highly personal one that turns on the fulcrum where your interests and those of your business coincide.

Other than taking a salary, there are several ways you can get value out of your business: