Definition: Acting with concern and sensitivity, aware of the impact of your actions on others, particularly the disadvantaged

Does your business use recycled paper products or donate to a homeless shelter? A growing number of consumers consider such factors when deciding whether to patronize your business. A company's "social responsibility" quotient can make a difference to its bottom line.

If you think getting involved in social causes would work for your business, here are some things to consider. First and foremost, customers can smell "phony" social responsibility a mile away, so unless you're really committed to a cause, don't try to exploit customers' concerns to make a profit.

Here are a few steps you can take to make social responsibility work for you: