Allshore combines local, national and global talent with digital delivery tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies customize their teams to fit the most competitive times, places and prices.

In such a multicultural region, where according to the Tech Talent Scoring carried out by the firm CBRE the three largest technological talent markets in Latin America are Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Santiago de Chile, the model is the most convenient.

In these cases, allshore transcends the limitations of offshoring and nearshoring by combining local, national and global talent. According to a McKinsey report , more than 50% of the companies surveyed said that hiring international talent is a strategic priority for their long-term growth and success.

Hiring global talent results in access to a broader pool of highly qualified professionals, who can bring a diversity of ideas, experiences and skills to the company, thereby filling talent shortages.

The allshore approach allows for the creation of individualized career plans, breaking away from the limitation of working only in low-cost locations. This model facilitates the construction of globally distributed teams, integrating talent from delivery centers in various cities, such as Bogotá, Guadalajara, Medellín, Monterrey or Los Angeles, without differences in growth opportunities among its members.

Key benefits of the Allshore model

Unlike traditional models such as offshoring and nearshoring , it focuses on key and high-impact projects, positioning itself as the best option for specific and critical client needs. Although it is not a volumetric model, its ability to offer specialized solutions guarantees a promising future in global talent management.

At this point, Latin America has long been a major provider of tech talent to most regions, initially focused on manufacturing and business services. Bringing them to an international market will give startups the chance to tap into this talent .

In Mexico's case, the talent is unique due to a combination of tenacity, innovation and a strong work ethic deeply rooted in its culture. There is a certain 'sneaky' or intelligence, a tendency to think differently, which translates into unique solutions and business models.

In the case of Slalom, a deeply human business and technology consulting company that focuses on results to always provide more value, it is planned to hire more than 500 professionals in the region (with a focus on Colombia and Mexico) during the next year to support clients who require support to accelerate their growth and transformation, adopt emerging technology and deliver better initiatives in less time.

In industries like technology, average project completion times are crucial; under other models, response times increase. A Microsoft study found that employees spend around 57% of their work time communicating.

Furthermore, in a globalized world, one of the main priorities of large organizations is to provide the company with a workforce not only of qualified employees, but also with different skills and points of view.

That's why great solutions come from smart, experienced consultants; it's important to be recognized for a culture of developing professionals who thrive on challenges and find joy in helping their clients solve complicated problems.

The working model of the future

In an increasingly digital and connected world, allshore enables companies to achieve their goals faster and more successfully by utilizing talent from around the world, which has the potential to become the norm.