Picking out a life insurance policy can be confusing and intimidating; ask yourself these questions to help you make the right choices.

This story originally appeared on Under30CEO.com

What would happen if you were to pass away? If you're a parent or spouse, it's likely crossed your mind at some point. After all, it's only natural to worry about the future and well-being of your loved ones. There are several ways to protect your family, but life insurance is usually one of the easiest. This way, your loved ones will receive financial security if the worst should happen. But before you begin the process of buying life insurance, you need to do your homework. Here are 8 questions to ask yourself before making a purchase:

1. Why do you need life insurance?

Life is an unexpected journey. With so many twists and turns, there's no telling what might occur. Having life insurance can give you peace of mind that your family will be cared for if the worst should happen. Here are some reasons you need life insurance:

Financial Protection: Life insurance provides financial support to your loved ones in the event of your death. It can help cover funeral expenses, pay off debts, or replace lost income.

Income Replacement: If you're the primary breadwinner a policy can provide a source of income for your loved ones after you're gone. It can help replace your income, ensuring that your family can maintain living costs.

Debt Repayment: Life insurance can be used to pay off any outstanding debts, such as a mortgage or credit card debt. This can prevent your loved ones from being burdened with these financial obligations after your death.

Education Expenses: If you have kids, you can help cover expenses like tuition fees, books, and other needs.

Business protection: life insurance can help ensure your business's survival after your death. It can provide funds to cover any business debts, pay off partners, or provide a financial cushion during the transition period.

2. How much cover do you need?

No amount of cover is enough to replace a life. However, the amount of coverage a family needs can vary. What might suit one family may not be enough for another,

Generally speaking, the amount of coverage you need should be enough to replace your income and cover any outstanding debts. It should also provide a financial cushion for your family to maintain their living standards.

Another thing worth protecting is your home. If you have a mortgage, you'll want to ensure it's covered in full. Your family can avoid extra burdens or be forced to sell their home.

3. What type of life insurance is best for you?

There are several types of life insurance to choose from, depending on your specific needs.

Term life insurance covers you for a specified amount of time, such as 30 years. There are three different levels of cover: decreasing term, level term, and increasing term. While it's usually more affordable, the policy only pays out if you die within the agreed term.

Whole life insurance provides cover for your entire life. It also has a cash value component, which means you can use the funds to cover unexpected expenses or retirement planning. This type of policy can be expensive, but you have a guarantee of payout.

Suppose you're entering old age and want to set aside something for your children or grandchildren. Then, an Over 50s policy may be more appealing. It's also important to assess your circumstances and consider what you want your payout to cover.

Choosing the right policy depends on your specific needs, the amount of coverage required, and the desired duration. For example, if you have a mortgage with 20 years remaining, a decreasing term policy may be suitable.

4. How much will life insurance cost?

Before you get into any commitment it's wise to keep an eye on the cost. Once you take out a policy you're expected to make regular payments. So it's vital to ensure you can afford the premium.

The cost of life insurance varies on a range of factors:

The type of policy you select – For example, term policies may be cheaper than whole life policies as they only cover you for a specific period.

Your age, health, and lifestyle – Older individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions usually have more expensive premiums.

The amount of coverage – If you're looking for higher levels of coverage, the premium is likely to be more expensive.

Your insurer's rates – Different insurers offer different rates, so shop around to find the most competitive one.

5. How long do you need life insurance for?

How long you need life insurance depends on your specific situation and the reason for getting it. The duration of your policy could be shorter or longer depending on your needs.

If you plan on covering a mortgage, it's suggested to have cover for the remaining length of your mortgage term. This helps to ensure your loved ones can pay off the mortgage if needed.

For those who have family members, the policy should provide cover until they are no longer financially dependent. This is usually until the youngest child turns 18, or before retirement.

6. How can you lower your premiums?

If you're worried about high premiums, there are a few ways to keep the costs down:

Take out cover early – The younger and healthier you are, the lower your premiums may be. So if you decide to take out a policy, it's best to do so as soon as possible.

Shop around – Don't be afraid to compare different policies and insurers. This allows you to assess what's available and find the most competitive deal for your situation.

Opt for a lower level of cover – You may not need to opt for the highest level of cover. Choose one that's appropriate for your needs.

Quit smoking – Smokers typically pay higher premiums than non-smokers. Quitting could make the policy more affordable.

Take out joint cover – Ideal for couples as it offers protection for both parties. So if one partner were to pass away, the other would benefit from the same cover.

7. What is the claim process for life insurance?

The claim process varies depending on the insurer and type of policy you have. Generally, it involves providing evidence that the insured has passed away, such as a death certificate. You may also be required to provide other documentation, such as the original policy documents or proof of identity.

Once you've submitted the necessary documents and information, your insurer will assess your claim and decide whether to approve it. If your claim is accepted, the payout will be paid to your beneficiaries within a few weeks or months.

8. Do I need to take a medical exam to get life insurance?

Medical exams are often required for applicants looking for high levels of coverage or who have pre-existing health conditions.

The exam usually involves a doctor taking your vitals and asking questions about your medical history and current well-being. Depending on the insurer, the results may be used to determine your premiums or eligibility.