Best Places to Live and Retire Now

Retirement is a time to enjoy and relax. But the question is where?

Some people look for a place close to their family and friends, while others want good weather year-round. And still, others want to live in an area with plenty of activities and entertainment.

If you're looking for a place to retire and need help figuring out what to look for, keep reading this article. We'll discuss the different essential factors you should consider and give our recommendations on where you can find them.

What Makes a Place Good for Retirement?

Let's start by discussing how to identify good retirement destinations. Here are some of the most important factors to consider when making your choice:

#1 Cost of Living

The cost of living is a metric that measures the expense of maintaining a certain lifestyle in a particular location. It includes the costs of housing, food, taxes, and other necessities such as clothing and transportation.

So, if you want to get the most out of your retirement savings, you should choose a place with a reasonable cost of living. The lower the cost of living, the more value you get for your money, and the longer your retirement savings will last. By the way, we did a piece on the 12 cheapest states to retire you might want to check out.

#2 Healthcare

Many retirees choose a location with good healthcare coverage, including Medicare and private insurance. But they also don't realize that this coverage may not always be enough. Even with health insurance, you may encounter high costs and long wait times, and sometimes, you may need to pay for your medical care.

So, suppose you have a pre-existing medical condition. In that case, you might consider moving to a place with a good healthcare system—a place with good healthcare coverage, accessibility, and relatively good healthcare affordability, as well as good doctors for that particular condition.

#3 Climate and Weather

The average temperature in the United States is 30°F, and most people, including you, would probably like to retire somewhere a bit warmer.

So, if you want to look for warm places for retirement, look for areas closest to the equator since they are generally warmer year-round because of their sun exposure. It is also important to note that the farther north or south you go, the colder the climate gets.

Elevation or feet above sea level also plays into the local weather, with higher grounds usually being colder and dryer than the warmer lowlands.

#4 Community Safety and Security

The safety and security of a community are important considerations when choosing a place to retire. You don't want to find yourself walking down the street and have a pick-pocketer steal your phone and go on a shopping spree with your virtual credit card.

While a safe neighborhood can already be beneficial, it's also important to look for other factors that might influence the community's safety. For example, crime rates may be higher in certain areas, especially if the location is run down and has high poverty levels.

So to truly enjoy your retirement, you must thoroughly examine the community you want to live in. It will ensure the safety of your savings and your life.

5 Most Affordable Places To Retire In The USA

If you're on a tight budget and looking to retire, the good news is that you can still find affordable retirement communities in many parts of the country that fit into most retirees " ideals.

A simple way to look for an affordable place to retire is by checking the cost of living in each State. That way, you can maximize your retirement savings and live comfortably.

#1 Cocoa Beach, Florida

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a good place for retirement. With mild winters and summers, the city has year-round warm weather that many retirees enjoy. The city also has a large population of retirees who can support and advise new retirees.

Furthermore, Florida is also an affordable state, with the cost of living about one-third less than the national average.

You also won't need to worry about housing in the State, as they have various affordable housing options if you have no properties in the area. These options can help you save money on housing costs while enjoying all the amenities of living in the Sunshine State.

#2 Asheville, North Carolina

Another city you should consider for retirement if you want to live in an affordable area is Asheville, North Carolina. Its cost of living is lower than most other cities, and its healthcare costs are also low. Not to mention that it has a mild climate, so it's an excellent place to live year-round.

Furthermore, the State has no shortage of beautiful parks and lakes. So, you can enjoy many outdoor activities in the State if you like an active lifestyle.

Also, if you love to travel around, North Carolina has one of the best public transportation systems in the country. Many of its cities have commuter rail and bus services that connect their neighborhoods to nearby cities and towns.

#3 Kingsport, Tennessee

Kingsport, Tennessee, is another great location for retirees. The cost of living is low, the job market is strong, and there are plenty of places you can live in.

In addition, Tennessee also has a long history of supporting retirees. There are plenty of social services available, including Medicare and Medicaid.

If you're a fan of outdoor activities, you'll never be bored in this State, as they have many great outdoor activities, like hiking and biking trails.

If you want to retire in this State, there are a lot of communities that offer affordable housing options for retirees. Overall, it shouldn't be hard to find a retirement community that fits your budget and your lifestyle when you retire in Tennessee.

#4 Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is a small town located in the eastern part of Pennsylvania. It is a lovely place to consider for retirement due to its pleasant climate, low cost of living, and high quality of life.

Not only that, but Pennsylvania is also easy to get around in if you love to travel. It has an extensive public transportation network and a growing number of bike lanes and walkable streets.

If you're interested in retiring, it's worth taking the time to look into your options in this State.

#5 Newberry, South Carolina

There are many great reasons to retire in South Carolina, but the best one is that you can retire in a wonderful city like Newberry.

This city is one of the best places to retire if you want to live an active lifestyle. It has warm weather, beautiful beaches, and a low tax rate.

Even better, South Carolina has no income or estate tax, so you don't have to worry about financial burdens when you start taking distributions from your retirement savings.

5 Places With the Best Healthcare Services

Retirees, like everyone else, need good health insurance coverage in retirement, not just for emergencies but also for preventative healthcare.

It is even more important now because you might be at a higher risk of developing chronic illnesses and conditions as you grow older. The good news is that you can prevent many of these conditions with preventive healthcare.

With that in mind, it is vital to consider the healthcare system of your target retirement location. Certain states have better healthcare systems than others, so here are the top 5 places with the best healthcare systems for retirees:

#1 Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii has the best healthcare system in the country and a wealth of recreational activities (big shocker, right?), making it an excellent state to consider for retirement. Plus, it's warm year-round, so there's no need for winter clothes!

You will be thrilled with this location if you enjoy beaches and warm weather. Honolulu may not be as exciting as New York or San Francisco, but the city is still vibrant, with plenty to do at all times of the day, 365 days a year.

#2 Gardner, Massachusetts

One of the top places to retire in the country is Gardner, Massachusetts, thanks to its top-rated healthcare system and access to some of the world's best universities.

Through Medicare, the State offers affordable healthcare coverage for seniors, and there are many resources for retirees, such as classes on retirement planning.

There are also many retirement communities with independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing care, and memory care programs available in the State. So, you will have little to no trouble finding a community during your retirement in Massachusetts.

#3 Torrington, Connecticut

Torrington, Connecticut, may not be the first city that comes to mind when you're thinking about retirement, but it's one of the best places in America when it comes to healthcare facilities.

The State ranked #1 among states with no waiting lists and has high-quality hospitals that offer quick response times and excellent access to specialists.

In addition, you can enjoy having easy access to cities like New York City and Boston. So, whether you want an urban environment or a rural area, Connecticut has what you need!

#4 Manchester Township, New Jersey

Manchester Township, New Jersey, is one of the best townships in America for retirees because of its healthcare and retirement benefits which are far better than in most other cities.

One of the reasons why the State is so great for retirees is that it has a high percentage of veterans and military members who can take advantage of its good VA hospitals.

Furthermore, when it comes to amenities, the State has plenty of activities available to seniors, such as golf courses and community centers that provide senior services.

#5 Hemet, California

Hemet, California, is also one of the best cities for retirees, primarily because of its high-quality healthcare.

The State has a high average life expectancy of 81.8 years and a healthy retirement system that provides healthcare coverage through government and private insurance options.

If you, unfortunately, have difficulty paying for your healthcare needs in the State, they have many assistance programs and social services available to help you live comfortably in retirement.

3 Countries in the Caribbean Islands You Can Consider for Retirement

If you're looking for a place with beaches, warm weather, and a low living cost, you might want to consider retirement in the Caribbean.

Many islands offer just that. Here are our top picks for the top 3 countries in the Caribbean Islands you should consider for retirement:

#1 Malta

Living in Malta means living an exceptionally healthy lifestyle.

Great weather, gorgeous beaches, a deep Catholic faith, and breathtaking architecture make Malta a unique place to retire.

The cost of living is very low–making it affordable for retirees–and healthcare costs are also low. Also, if you're a pensioner, you're exempt from paying income taxes in the country.

Overall, with its low cost of living, warm weather, and clean beaches, Malta is a retirement country.

#2 Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is one of the most affordable places to retire, with the cost of living 8.24% lower than the US average.

Like Malta, the country has beautiful beaches and tropical weather all year round, so if you want a perfect retirement beach lifestyle that won't break your budget, then Puerto Rico could be the perfect place.

If you want to retire in this country, you'll only be a 3-hour flight away from the continental US, making it highly accessible to most of your friends and family.

#3 Dominican Republic

Located in the heart of the Caribbean, Dominicans call their country a paradise on Earth. Their beaches are some of the best in the world, and it's one of the most affordable places to retire in Latin America.

The cost of living is low, and retirees can find a comfortable lifestyle for much less than they would pay back home. It has all four seasons, with temperatures averaging 65-85 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.

There's an abundance of beaches and natural beauty, as well as great options for active seniors who want to explore. Plus, there are lots of hotels that offer senior discounts!

The Bottom Line

Now that you have read through the facets of a good retirement home, you will have an easier time narrowing down your options. Furthermore, the places listed above should give you ample ideas on where to settle once you're ready to lay back and enjoy life.

Assess yourself on what your ideal paradise is. Practicalities aside, what do you like personally? Feel free to review this article and cross-check it with what we listed above. We have done the objective analysis for you, and all that is left is your subjective opinion on where you would ideally settle to live the rest of your life.

Find the sweet spot between a practical home and a personally entertaining home. Choose based on more than one factor. Focusing just on practicality risks boredom and misery. On the other hand, focusing blindly on entertainment compromises health and financial safety. Plan and plan carefully. Have a solid idea of your picture-perfect, fun, and practical home, and you'll be enjoying your golden years in no time the way you always dreamed you would be.

