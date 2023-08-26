Do you know that 1 in every 8 females in the US develops breast cancer at some point in their lifetime? Although breast cancer takes a significant toll worldwide, women...

Do you know that 1 in every 8 females in the US develops breast cancer at some point in their lifetime?

Although breast cancer takes a significant toll worldwide, women in the US are significantly more susceptible to it. While October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, your commitment to fighting this disease should go beyond just a month. One of the strategic means to make a difference is to leverage technology and invest in breast cancer research.

Advancements in technologies to mitigate risk involve research worth millions of dollars. At $515 million, breast cancer research is currently one of the largest research areas that involve federal funding. Besides, collaborative research on breast cancer often requires support through crowdfunding and charitable measures. Charities at the national and local levels provide financial assistance to families and individuals affected by breast cancer.

In this article, let’s explore how a single click from your end can contribute to funding research. This way, you can donate to a noble cause besides spreading awareness about breast cancer.

The impact of technology in treating breast cancer

Breast cancer is a significant health concern primarily affecting women, but men are also affected in some cases. Among women, it is the most common form of cancer globally. Each year, millions of women are diagnosed with breast cancer. Looking beyond the emotional and physical toll the disease takes on patients and their families, the economic impact on healthcare systems also deserves attention.

Thanks to advanced technology in the healthcare domain in the digital age, the transformation in treating the disease is quite visible. Beyond healthcare technologies, social media and other online platforms have been instrumental in raising awareness and sharing information. Various organizations have also leveraged social media and online technologies to mobilize support for breast cancer research.

Supporting breast cancer research in a few clicks

Investing in breast cancer research goes a long way in developing better treatments. Besides, proper research can improve the chances of early detection and eventually finding a cure. Concerned citizens can play a crucial role in strengthening scientific research and treatment options by supporting organizational initiatives through funding.

Let’s take a look at the different financing options that you can choose from as you indulge in the noble act.

Donating to cancer research institutions

Some of the leading cancer research institutions focus on innovating new treatment processes for breast cancer. So, you may consider donating directly to these institutions. Your contribution will help researchers conduct groundbreaking studies, clinical trials, and innovative research projects.

To name a few, you can donate to institutes like Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Crowdfunding campaigns

One of the common ways to support breast cancer research involves crowdfunding. Individual patients also benefit from these crowdfunding campaigns. Often, these campaigns focus on breakthrough research, personal stories, or innovative projects that need funding.

You may consider participating in these crowdfunding campaigns, making a direct impact on research. Also, this approach can help you financially support patients and their families fighting breast cancer.

Supporting breast cancer patients and organizations

Besides donating and participating in crowdfunding, responsible citizens often support breast cancer patients and organizations providing care. You can contribute to these initiatives and programs directly through online platforms. This way, you can enhance treatment processes and make a positive difference in patients’ lives. You can also support treatment services and raise awareness about the challenges that these families are facing.

Fundraising for supporting patients

How about participating in fundraising events or creating your own fundraising campaigns to support breast cancer patients? Organizations carrying out research, as well as patients, need financial assistance for essential services and treatment. Apart from directly providing financial assistance, you may arrange counseling and transportation. Besides, breast cancer research organizations also design survivorship programs and arrange access to support groups.

Weighing these financial priorities, you may consider investing in popular fundraising platforms such as JustGiving, GoFundMe, or Classy.

Volunteering to support organizations

Why not think beyond providing monetary assistance and get involved in volunteering? If you have expertise and time, volunteering for organizations supporting breast cancer patients would be a gratifying experience.

As a volunteer, you may indulge in counseling, organizing events, or providing emotional support to patients. Besides, you might channel your professional skills like designing, marketing and providing legal support for the cause. Volunteering is a great way to make a difference, fostering a sense of community.

Investing in awareness programs and education

Both education and awareness go a long way in preventing breast cancer. Also, informed patients can identify symptoms, leading to early disease detection. This justifies why it’s imperative to invest in awareness programs and education. This way, you can spread accurate information and empower patients to make proactive decisions. Also, awareness programs ensure regular screenings to detect breast cancer at the early stages.

Corporate social responsibility initiatives

Walking in the shoes of a CEO or a business owner, how about shaping your corporate social responsibility initiatives to invest in a cure? Many responsible organizations have been supporting breast cancer research and patient care. Besides, you may consider carrying out awareness campaigns.

Even if you aren’t the company head, you can always patronize these companies and indirectly contribute to breast cancer initiatives. Your donations would constitute a part of their philanthropic efforts for the noble cause. Check out organizations that actively engage in breast cancer support and invest in the cure through their network.

Share educational content

Social media channels continue to be a great platform for sharing educational content. By sharing valuable insights, you can strengthen the campaign by doing away with myths. Rather, share practical and genuine information on social media to help patients fight breast cancer or detect the disease at its early stages.

By sharing reliable resources such as articles, blogs, medical reports, infographics, and personal stories, you can contribute to spreading awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Participate in online campaigns

One of the other ways to support the campaign against breast cancer involves active participation in online campaigns. For instance, you might be aware of initiatives such as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month Self-Examination Challenge or the Pink Ribbon Challenge. Besides participating in these initiatives directly, encourage others to get involved in the mission. By educating others and promoting regular screenings, you can significantly contribute to the cure.

Which are the leading breast cancer research organizations?

Before wrapping up this article, let’s look at the leading organizations showing the way to breast cancer research.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

This is a non-profit organization carrying out advanced research on breast cancer treatment. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) carries out research on prevention strategies as well as a cure for breast cancer. The organization also funds cancer research across the world. This helps global researchers carry out advancements in generics, tumor biology, treatment, prevention, survivorship, and metastasis.

Charity Navigator reveals that BCRF spends less than 4% of the funds on administrative costs, while it channels as much as 87% to its programs and services.

Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation

A charity for breast cancer research and education, the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation is a prominent organization you can consider donating to. The organization aims to support research, understanding, and treatment of breast cancer.

They have also partnered with Northwestern Memorial Hospital of Chicago as well as Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center. With its extensive network in the healthcare domain, the organization generously contributes to research and patient care.

Ever since the inception of this research foundation, the body has raised over $40 million to fund research on breast cancer. Around 15% of the funds at Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation is spent on administration, while 74% is used on funding programs and services.

Gateway for Cancer Research

The Gateway for Cancer Research aims to fund breakthrough clinical trials across the world and assist cancer patients in living a better life. The organization also aims to conquer cancer through research and devising treatment procedures. Interestingly, this institute claims to use 99 cents per dollar for funding clinical trials.

Charity Navigator, the reputed watchdog of charity funds, claims that the Gateway for Cancer Research spends less than 1% of its funds on administrative costs. This highlights the truth behind the organization’s claims.

National Breast Cancer Coalition

The NBCC (National Breast Cancer Coalition) is yet another organization working in the field of breast cancer treatment. The ambitious organization initially set a goal to end breast cancer by 2020. Although this goal wasn’t realized, the organization continues to support research. To date, the National Breast Cancer Coalition has raised over $4 billion to fund research on breast cancer.

NBCC spends less than 6% of its funds on administrative expenses, while 83% is spent on research programs and services.

Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, Inc.

The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund is an organization that supports both established researchers and new ones. These professionals strive to discover the causes of breast cancer besides devising prevention strategies and treatment options.

The researchers investigate different factors causing the disease. These include molecular, genetic, environmental, and cellular aspects. To date, the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund claims to have awarded research grants of more than $5 million for breast cancer research.

As per Charity Navigator, this organization spends around 18% of its funds on administrative costs while channeling 73% on research.

Endnote

Supporting breast cancer research and raising awareness shouldn’t be limited to a specific month. With digital technologies available, proactive initiatives throughout the year can make a lasting impact on patient care. Consider supporting patients and organizations or donating to research institutions besides spreading awareness. Also, try to spearhead impactful participation in corporate social responsibility initiatives to invest in a cure for the disease.

Imagine a world without breast cancer. Doesn’t it seem great to invest in the cause? It’s a goal worth pursuing. Investing in research and patient care to mitigate the risk can significantly streamline treatment procedures.

FAQ

How can I ensure my donation to breast cancer research is being used effectively?

To make sure that your donation to breast cancer research is appropriately used, research reputable organizations. These institutes should have an established track record of funding breast cancer research. Also, look out for transparency in how they allocate the funds and distribute the same. Check out their websites for detailed information on their partnerships, research programs, and grant allocation processes.

What causes breast cancer?

Breast cancer can be caused due to several factors, including genetic mutations, family history, hormonal influences, gender, and age. Besides, lifestyle choices continue to be yet another reason behind breast cancer. It is crucial to consult a healthcare professional to evaluate the risks and seek guidance if you notice any early symptoms.

What are some signs of breast cancer?

It’s important to detect the signs of breast cancer for early detection and diagnosis. The symptoms of breast cancer can vary between individuals. However, some of the common signs of breast cancer include:

A lump in the breast or armpit or a thickening in the breast

Changes in the size and shape of the breast

Changes in the nipples like discharge, inversion, or pain

Visible changes in the skin like puckering, dimpling, or redness

Swelling or a lump in the lymph nodes close to the breast

In case you notice any of these symptoms, make sure to consult a healthcare professional and seek necessary medical treatment at the earliest.

What are some breast cancer support services?

Some of the organizations providing breast cancer support services by funding treatment are:

Breast Cancer Emergency Fund

CancerCare

Breast Cancer Angels

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The Rose

SHARE Cancer Support

Breastcancer.org

Can I save tax by donating to breast cancer research?

Yes, donating to breast cancer research can help you save tax. However, you need to be transparent with the documentation. This explains why it’s important to donate to a recognized and reputable organization. Reputed charities post financial details on their websites. For instance, you will find their links to Form 990 and annual reports. Moreover, the IRS can access a searchable list of organizations that receive tax-deductible contributions.

