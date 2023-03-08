Check Out the Fastest-Growing Franchises In 2023

Want to branch out? We list the franchises that are growing the fastest—and might go even faster with you on board!

Franchises are designed to grow, but not all franchise brands are as successful at selling and opening new units. That's why our annual list of the fastest-growing franchises recognizes those that do it best.

For the past two years, we based this ranking on franchises' worldwide growth. But this year, we're narrowing in on North American growth — because that may help North American-based franchisees identify the best opportunities within their reach. The 150 companies listed have added the most franchise units in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2021, to July 31, 2022, with ties broken based on percentage growth. Combined, these brands added a total of 9,218 net new franchise units in the U.S. and Canada in one year's time. (If you're curious who's growing the most outside of North America, check out our mini-list here.)

These companies have employed a variety of strategies to grow their systems and help their franchisees succeed, and on the following pages, you'll find insights from a few of them about what they attribute their success to. As you read, however, keep in mind that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Growth can be one indicator of a strong franchise opportunity, but there are many other factors to consider in your search for the franchise that's right for you. Before investing in any opportunity, always do your homework: Consult with an attorney and an accountant, read the company's legal documents, and talk to as many franchisees as you can.

Check out the list here:

2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises Ranking