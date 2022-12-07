Free Webinar | January 19: What You Need to Know About Buying a Franchise in 2023

Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The markets are changing as we head into the new year. But one thing is clear—the franchise industry is booming.

Join us for our free webinar, as Scott Greenberg, author of The Wealthy Franchisee, shares his insights on what you need to know before buying a franchise in 2023. Fueled with over 10 years' experience as a multi-unit, award-winning franchise owner whose operation won international recognition for "Best Customer Service" and "Manager of the Year," Scott will dive into:

  • How you can determine the right brand to partner with

  • What you should look for when considering franchise opportunities

  • Whether or not you should work with a broker or consultant

  • Advantages and disadvantages of buying a new franchise vs buying an existing one

  • What top franchise owners have in common

  • And so much more!

About the Speaker:

Scott Greenberg is an international speaker, writer and performance expert who helps franchise owners grow their business. He's spoken in all 50 states and throughout the world with clients that include McDonald's, GNC, Great Clips, Anytime Fitness and countless others. Scott is a contributing writer for Entrepreneur, Global Franchise Magazine, and Nation's Restaurant News, and the author of the book, The Wealthy Franchisee.

