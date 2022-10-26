How to Start an AKT Franchise in 2022

Developed by celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, the AKT franchise is a studio that offers a unique dance-based cardio workout. A top value proposition of the brand includes new original programming created every three weeks by Kaiser. It's a combination of toning, interval, circuit and dance-based workouts that are fueled by positivity and a belief that movement has a powerful, lasting impact.

AKT

AKT is for all body types and fitness levels. With positivity and a combination of personal training and movement-based technique, AKT empowers members to become stronger in their bodies, minds and communities — while having fun doing it.

Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New Franchises two years running (2021-2022), AKT is the only dance-based, full-body fitness franchise that has evolved into a one-of-a-kind, premier fitness boutique. Since its founding in 2014, and under the leadership of CEO Anthony Geisler, the brand has established 30+ studio locations, notching a whopping 540% increase in growth over the past three years alone.

AKT is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of leading fitness and wellness brands across every vertical in boutique fitness. With decades of fitness and franchising experience, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for franchise owners. To date, this network includes over 2,100 studios, 4,400 licenses awarded and locations in 48 U.S. states.

Related: 10 Best Fitness Franchises to Own in 2022

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

What is the AKT workout?

AKT features four group dance class formats that deliver an effective total body workout focusing on low-impact, high-intensity movements that lift the body and tone muscles — thereby improving strength, agility and flexibility.

Dance. The Dance class alternates between choreographed dance sections and short strength intervals, putting cardio endurance to the test. AKT methodically breaks down each step to make sure participants learn the entire dance by the end of the class. This class leaves users feeling elated after a high-energy dance workout.

The Dance class alternates between choreographed dance sections and short strength intervals, putting cardio endurance to the test. AKT methodically breaks down each step to make sure participants learn the entire dance by the end of the class. This class leaves users feeling elated after a high-energy dance workout. Tone. In the Tone class, AKT pairs full-body strength with isometric movements to burn out large and intrinsic muscles on every plane of motion. Class instructors incorporate a combination of both pushing and pulling exercises to make sure guests train both sides of the body. Pushing exercises — such as push-ups and chest presses — work the front of the body, while pulling exercises with resistance bands or dumbbells work the booty. Participants finish class with a guided foam roll session to actively release the booty burn and aid in recovery before the next workout.

In the Tone class, AKT pairs full-body strength with isometric movements to burn out large and intrinsic muscles on every plane of motion. Class instructors incorporate a combination of both pushing and pulling exercises to make sure guests train both sides of the body. Pushing exercises — such as push-ups and chest presses — work the front of the body, while pulling exercises with resistance bands or dumbbells work the booty. Participants finish class with a guided foam roll session to actively release the booty burn and aid in recovery before the next workout. Bands. In the Bands class, users get their heart rate up with extra support and buoyancy as they perform HIIT exercises with the stability of a box. Alternating between longer dance-based and strength intervals, this workout challenges the body on all planes of motion, focusing on balance, agility and full-body conditioning.

In the Bands class, users get their heart rate up with extra support and buoyancy as they perform HIIT exercises with the stability of a box. Alternating between longer dance-based and strength intervals, this workout challenges the body on all planes of motion, focusing on balance, agility and full-body conditioning. Circuit. The Circuit class is AKT's full-body circuit training class, also known as HIIT Training. Participants build lean muscle mass by combining plyometric full-body power exercises, backed by science, with medium-weight compound strength movements in 30-second and 15-second intervals.

AKT classes are specifically designed for first-timers to discover all of the benefits of the four signature class types. The first class free offer introduces AKT's technique, choreography and dance style while also providing the opportunity to ask questions. Newcomers will quickly learn that the membership experience is the core of AKT's business model. The brand consistently curates and updates class programming and music, empowering franchise owners to facilitate member growth, class after class, as their needs evolve.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

How much does an AKT franchise cost?

To open an AKT franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $320,616 to $495,516.

Net worth requirement: $500,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

AKT franchising does not offer in-house financing, however, the brand does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

AKT franchise training and support

AKT franchising provides superior training and ongoing support in several key areas.

Commercial Real Estate. AKT assists new owners with site selection in securing the right commercial real estate location.

Construction and Design. AKT guides new owners through the entire buildout process, from approved layout and general construction to interior design, music and technology. The result is a curated and immersive studio experience for studio members, complete with pumping music under the iconic disco ball.

Sales. AKT provides comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance from pre-sale, grand opening, and the sustainability phase.

Recruitment. AKT's brand team is at the core of the new owner's success. Franchise owners receive assistance in hiring and developing the most qualified trainers, general managers and sales teams.

Marketing. The minute that new owners execute their LOI, the marketing of their studio begins with personalized support to ensure generate maximum leads.

How do I buy my own AKT franchise?

With a proven concept in some of the most competitive markets, AKT is truly the only full-body, dance-based fitness franchise with territories available in most major markets. To open and own an AKT franchise, candidates must meet the brand's minimum financial requirements, cash required and follow through with the ongoing franchise fees.

As an investment, candidates will appreciate AKT's low cost of entry, recurring revenue model and exceptional EBITDA margins. AKT's franchise model provides owners with a completely scalable business, allowing them to determine their level of success. The brand leverages development costs and provides vendor relationships on a national level to help new owners launch successful studio locations. Ultimately, the AKT brand is built upon shared values, including community, energy, joy, strength and movement.

Request more information about franchising with AKT by filling out this form and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

Related: 5 Ways Tech Is Forever Changing Fitness Franchises