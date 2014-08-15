Is Shake Shack Preparing for an IPO?

Sources say the burger chain is preparing to go public, cashing in on the fast-casual trend.

learn more about Kate Taylor

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is yet another fast-casual restaurant chain preparing to go public?

Reuters reports that Shake Shack is preparing for an IPO, according to sources familiar with the matter. The burger chain, which opened its first permanent kiosk in New York City 2004, today has restaurants across the U.S. and overseas in cities including London, Istanbul and Dubai.

Shake Shack is reportedly expected to post earnings of around $20 million next year.

Related: 5 Essential Steps to Prepare for an IPO

If Shake Shack goes public, it will join a quickly growing list of casual chain restaurants to IPO in the last year. Mexican chain El Pollo Loco made its public debut in July, take-and-bake pizza chain Papa Murphy's filed for an IPO in May and Mediterranean chain Zoe's Kitchen went public in April.

Shake Shack has been foodies' favorite fast food burger and milkshake shop for the last decade. The burger chain, founded by New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer, is famous for drawing insane lines with high-quality but inexpensive products. The chain's original location in Madison Square Park in New York City even has a "Shack Cam" so hungry customers can sneak a peek and establish a plan of attack that won't force them to wait for hours to grab a ShackBurger.

Related: With Investors Hungry for Fast-Casual Chicken, El Pollo Loco Makes Strong Public Debut
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Related Topics

Franchises Food Businesses Hamburgers IPO Fast Casual Restaurants

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

NFL Player Says He Lived In the Stadium for Two Years To Save Money

All-Pro Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson admitted on a podcast that he shacked up at the stadium until his coach kicked him out.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Walmart Is Shutting Down 9 Locations (So Far) This Year — Is Yours One?

The company plans to close seven stores, plus two locations that are "pickup only."

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

'I Wanted To Cry': Woman Finds Roach Inside Chicken Tender Prompting Investigation of Florida Restaurant

Haile Kirkland was dining at Slim Chickens in Pensacola, Florida when she noticed what appeared to be a burnt spot on her husband's chicken tenders.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Facing a PR Nightmare? Here's What to Look for in a PR Firm for Reputation Management and Defense

Every executive's worst nightmare is that your brand or someone in the company makes a reputation-destroying blunder. Whether intentional or not, the damage is done, and executives must take immediate action.

By Adam Horlock

Marketing

5 Proven Strategies to Turn Your Sales Copy Into Real Money

You should treat your copy like your 24/7 salesperson. Here's some advice on how to be strategic about it.

By Elenny Frometa