Big Al's Steaks
Philly cheesesteak sandwiches
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
450 E. Atlantic Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
CEO
Alan Costilo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$331,150 - $546,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Big Al's Steaks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2-7 days
Classroom Training:
8 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5