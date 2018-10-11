Breadsmith
European-style breads and sweets
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
409 E. Silver Spring Dr.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
CEO
Tim Malouf
Initial Investment ⓘ
$354,250 - $399,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-5%
Breadsmith has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
219.5 hours
Classroom Training:
51 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20