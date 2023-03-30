Breadsmith
Initial investment
$409K - $490K
Units as of 2022
32 5% over 3 years
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Breadsmith focuses on creating hand-crafted European-style bread baked daily using high-quality ingredients without preservatives or additives. The bakery has production crew members, mixers, and bakers who make fresh bread each day. The bakery attempts to imitate European styles in all its franchises with Breadsmith flair and originality.

Breadsmith began franchising in the same year as its founding and has grown to more than 30 franchise units across the United States. Breadsmith has also emerged as a leading artisan bakery in the United States with a myriad of rewards on local and national levels to its credit. 

Why You May Want to Start a Breadsmith Franchise

Starting your Breadsmith franchise may not be limited to only offering pastries and bread to consumers. You'll be able to enter into wholesale distribution agreements with specialty stores and local supermarkets. It is also probable that you will supply cafes and restaurants with freshly baked goods. Depending on the baking capacity and store location, you may be asked to service national or regional accounts. This way, you may be more likely to increase your business's growth strategy.

Due to its focus on time-tested recipes, natural ingredients, and expert baking, Breadmith franchises could receive accolades from review sites and food magazines. As a result of its organic ingredients and farm-to-table products, Breadsmith franchises may be popular in their areas.

The franchisor provides training to franchisees, assists in choosing a suitable location, and provides preventive maintenance inspections. Breadsmith also always tries to arrange for supplier prices on behalf of franchisees.

What Might Make a Breadsmith Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Breadsmith team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Breadsmith has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

The ideal candidate for a Breadsmith franchisee is passionate about baking fresh European-style bread from scratch while actively serving their community. Franchisees interested in human interaction and charitable giving may find operating a Breadsmith franchise to be rewarding.

How To Open a Breadsmith Franchise

To begin the process of opening a Breadsmith franchise, you should first submit an inquiry form. One of the company's team members may contact you to discuss the business model further and determine whether you are a good fit. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Breadsmith team questions. Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a Breadsmith franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Get what you 'knead' and get started with your Breadsmith franchise.

Company Overview

About Breadsmith

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Baked Goods
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Breadsmith Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Tim Malouf, President & CEO
Corporate Address
409 E. Silver Spring Dr.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
32 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Breadsmith franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$409,300 - $489,800
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
115.5 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Breadsmith landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Breadsmith ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Baked Goods in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #2 in Miscellaneous Baked Goods in 2022

Top Food Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
