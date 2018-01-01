Copper Penny
Women's clothing and footwear
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
280 W. Coleman Blvd., # M
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
CEO
Penny Vaigneur
Initial Investment ⓘ
$189,850 - $414,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4