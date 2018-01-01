Dr. Vinyl & Associates Ltd.
Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair
Dr. Vinyl & Associates Ltd.
Auto vinyl, leather, fabric and plastic repair
About
1350 S.E. Hamblen Rd.
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1981 (37 Years)
Corporate Address
1350 S.E. Hamblen Rd.
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
CEO
Richard Reinders
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$41,320 - $71,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $24,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Bio
Former aerospace employee W. David Isley founded Dr. Vinyl in 1972 in Kansas City, Missouri. He and his wife, Marcia, worked with local restaurants, repairing torn, burnt, chipped and peeling vinyl booths and chairs, but soon discovered there were many similar repairs to be done at car dealerships. The couple did repairs for clients in the Kansas City area until 1981, when they began franchising.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $41,320 High - $71,500
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.