Expense Reduction Coaching
Cost-reduction services and coaching
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
900 Main St. S., Bldg. 2
Southbury, CT 06488
CEO
Terry Powell
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,000 - $74,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$199,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$66,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-15%
Expense Reduction Coaching has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing virtual training, mentor
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1