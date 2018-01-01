Million Snacks
Snack store
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1201 Boston Post Rd
Milford, CT 06460
CEO
Mak Khan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$109,050 - $302,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,000 - $2,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Million Snacks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
4 days