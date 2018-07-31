Paramount Tax
Tax and accounting services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
12357 S. 450 E., #4
Draper, UT 84020
CEO
Ray Titus
Initial Investment ⓘ
$87,851 - $150,951
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours