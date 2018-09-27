Quesada Burritos & Tacos
Mexican food
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1240 Bay St., #304
Toronto, ON M5R 2A7
CEO
Steve Gill
Parent Company
Quesada Frachising of Canada Corp
Initial Investment ⓘ
$239,000 - $320,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Quesada Burritos & Tacos has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours
Additional Training:
Twice annually
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15