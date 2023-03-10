Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Mexican food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$244K - $416K
Units as of 2022
172 38.7% over 3 years
The demand for healthier casual food options and the popularity of Mexican flavors have inspired many businesses to take on the fast-casual Mexican food industry. In Canada, Quesada Burritos & Tacos is one of the top-performing restaurants that fit the profile.

Quesada Burritos & Tacos was founded in Toronto, Ontario, in 2003 by software developer Steve Gill. The company has been franchising since 2010 and is currently looking for new franchisees worldwide. Since beginning to franchise in 2010, Quesada Burritos & tacos has opened over 140 franchises in Canada. 

Quesada Burritos & Tacos sells multiple types of Mexican food, such as quesadillas, burritos, tacos, and a wide variety of salads. The company also provides a catering service with different platters.

Why You May Want To Start a Quesada Burritos & Tacos Franchise

Quesada Burritos & Tacos franchisees don't necessarily need previous experience in the restaurant and catering service field. However, they should be personable and ready to serve in the restaurant industry. Quesada Burritos & Tacos believes in integrity, teamwork, and mutual respect. A franchisee should be able to demonstrate that they share these values.

Owning a restaurant may also demand a lot of organization, attention to detail, and a good customer service experience. A franchisee should have business management experience and be ready to get involved. 

Quesada Burritos & Tacos may have an extensive presence in Canada. There, it operates many standalone restaurants to go along with several  locations on university campuses. 

What Might Make a Quesada Burritos & Tacos Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Quesada Burritos & Tacos franchise may offer more possible growth than if you were to open an entirely new brand. According to the company, around 50% of its franchisees own multiple locations.

To be part of the Quesada Burritos & Tacos team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Quesada Burritos & Tacos Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Quesada Burritos & Tacos franchising team questions. 

The Quesada Burritos & Taco franchise team will typically work with you to find and secure a location. Still, you should be aware of your potential competition and challenges in your market before moving on with Quesada Burritos & Tacos. 

If you are awarded a franchise, you'll have to undergo training while planning to open your location. Quesada Burritos & Tacos offers their new franchisees many hours of both on-the-job training and classroom training. They may offer additional training twice annually to go along with ongoing support that includes field operations, online support, proprietary software, and more.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Quesada Burritos & Tacos franchise.

Company Overview

About Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Quesada Frachising of Canada Corp.
Leadership
Steve Gill, President & CEO
Corporate Address
1240 Bay St., #402
Toronto, ON M5R 2A7
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
172 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Quesada Burritos & Tacos franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$243,500 - $415,500
Net Worth Requirement
$125,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Quesada Burritos & Tacos has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Quesada Burritos & Tacos landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Quesada Burritos & Tacos ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #138 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #10 in Mexican Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
