This Educational Franchise is Ranked #1 in its Category by Entrepreneur Magazine A Kumon Math & Reading Centers franchise is more than a tutoring club. Kumon Math & Reading Centers lets you contribute positively to your community while also operating a business.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a Kumon Franchise:

  1. Recognized as Entrepreneur magazine's #1 education franchise, enhancing business credibility.
  2. Globally recognized brand with a long standing reputation for delivering effective educational programs.
  3. Comprehensive support with training, marketing, and materials provided to drive business success.

Kumon Math & Reading Centers provide children with after-school learning opportunities, focusing on self-learning and mastering math and reading through a unique method that develops key skills such as focus and confidence. As a franchise owner, you contribute positively to the community by nurturing academic growth and building a business with the support of a proven global educational brand. Click Here to connect me with Kumon.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $73,783
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $2,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $70,000
  • Net Worth Required: $150,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $10,000 toward build-out/grand-opening costs
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

