Totally Nutz
Cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans, and cashews
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
69 E. 2580 S.
St. George, UT 84790
CEO
Matthew Barker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,872 - $258,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $258,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $69,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Totally Nutz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2