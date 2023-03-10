Totally Nutz
Initial investment
$65K - $216K
Units as of 2022
72 44.0% over 3 years
With a variety of cinnamon-glazed nuts, Totally Nutz is an emerging vendor of event-type snacks. Totally Nutz is known for its cinnamon-glazed cashews, pecans, and almonds. Their sweet and salty aroma wafts through your local farmers' market or baseball stadium, just beckoning passersby to satisfy their cravings with a crazy good treat.

Did we mention that Totally Nutz was a vendor at the 2003 World Series? Or that they had fourteen venues at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah? Talk about going for gold with these glazed goodies. 

Founded in 1990, Totally Nutz started their journey under a different name: "Barker's Old Fashioned Almonds.” They sold their first franchise in 2014 and have since grown to over 45 franchises located throughout the United States. 

Why You May Want to Start a Totally Nutz Franchise

Totally Nutz is looking for franchisees dedicated to providing outstanding service in a family-friendly environment, are hungry to succeed, and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Totally Nutz franchise may be a good decision for you.

Totally Nutz has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Totally Nutz Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Totally Nutz franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Totally Nutz allows for both full-time and part-time franchisees, which could offer you the opportunity to build one location or an empire.

To be part of the Totally Nutz team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Totally Nutz Franchise

As you decide if opening a Totally Nutz franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Totally Nutz franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Totally Nutz franchising team questions.

It may also be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or a financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Totally Nutz franchise.

Company Overview

About Totally Nutz

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1990
Leadership
Yvette Barker, VP
Corporate Address
69 E. 2580 S.
St. George, UT 84790
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
72 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Totally Nutz franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$27,500
Initial Investment
$65,372 - $216,000
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Totally Nutz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Totally Nutz landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Totally Nutz ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #406 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #65 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Food

Ranked #3 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #98 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

