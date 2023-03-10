With a variety of cinnamon-glazed nuts, Totally Nutz is an emerging vendor of event-type snacks. Totally Nutz is known for its cinnamon-glazed cashews, pecans, and almonds. Their sweet and salty aroma wafts through your local farmers' market or baseball stadium, just beckoning passersby to satisfy their cravings with a crazy good treat.

Did we mention that Totally Nutz was a vendor at the 2003 World Series? Or that they had fourteen venues at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah? Talk about going for gold with these glazed goodies.

Founded in 1990, Totally Nutz started their journey under a different name: "Barker's Old Fashioned Almonds.” They sold their first franchise in 2014 and have since grown to over 45 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Totally Nutz Franchise

Totally Nutz is looking for franchisees dedicated to providing outstanding service in a family-friendly environment, are hungry to succeed, and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Totally Nutz franchise may be a good decision for you.

Totally Nutz has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Totally Nutz Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Totally Nutz franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Totally Nutz allows for both full-time and part-time franchisees, which could offer you the opportunity to build one location or an empire.

To be part of the Totally Nutz team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Totally Nutz Franchise

As you decide if opening a Totally Nutz franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Totally Nutz franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Totally Nutz franchising team questions.

It may also be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or a financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Totally Nutz franchise.