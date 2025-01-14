Turn Your Passion for Pets into a Business with a Wag N' Wash Franchise Wag N' Wash is a store where pets can be cherished every day by feeding, washing, and spoiling them just how they like it.
3 benefits of owning a Wag N' Wash franchise:
- Multiple revenue streams from self-service bathing, grooming, and retail pet supplies.
- Strong brand association as part of Pet Supplies Plus, offering extensive experience and support.
- Participation in a growing industry with high demand for pet-related services.
As special friends and family members, cats and dogs are irreplaceable and deserve the best treatment every day. Wag N' Wash is a store where pets can be cherished every day by feeding, washing, and spoiling them just how they like it.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $513,320
- Initial Franchise Fee: $49,900
- Liquid Capital Required: $250,000
- Net Worth Required: $600,000
- Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee