Your sales are down. Your operating costs are out of control. Your has slowed to a trickle. Your bank won't give you a loan. Of course you blame the economy. Everyone's suffering, so it's no wonder your business is in trouble. Right?

Wrong.

Don't blame the economy. Recession or no recession, if your small business is failing, it's your fault.

Sure, we all take hits in downturns. But if you're struggling, it's because you've been doing something wrong all along. Take a good hard look under the hood and you'll see that most of the problems in your small business are internal. But guess what? That's good news. That means the situation is not beyond your control and can be fixed.

It won't be easy. My advice is controversial and uncompromising, but there is nothing I preach that I don't practice myself as a business owner. Here are five things: