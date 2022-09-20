20 Tools for Maximum Productivity

The number of things demanding our attention each day seems to grow every day. As a result, it's not uncommon to feel distracted by mundane everyday tasks, information overload, or competing priorities. Thankfully, you can use the following 20 tools to achieve everything from strengthening your focus to scheduling meetings. And, when you do, you can finally achieve maximum productivity.

Calendar - Calendar

Using Calendar, you can schedule events without having to exchange those lengthy and frustrating back and forths. Instead, you simply share your availability, and the other person picks a time slot that's convenient for them. Once the event is added, everyone's calendars are updated. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Using natural language, you can quickly create events and view your busiest times on a map. As a team tool, it also sends gentle follow-up messages after meetings.

Moreover, Calendar uses artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning to suggest meeting times, places, and types. It keeps track of everything, including the internet of things (IoT) and the business of life things (BoLT).

Do you feel as though you haven't accomplished much? Or do you have no idea what you have done all day? If yes, then you need to give Rize a try.

Time tracking is just one of the benefits of Rize. It can also give you valuable insights that can help improve your productivity, build better habits, and increase your focus. In addition, you don't have to enter information continuously since it is automatically done for you.

A few of the features you can access include:

The number of hours you have worked.

Your focus time.

The amount of time you spend context switching.

Your most distracting websites.

Time tracking and time management have never been easier, thanks to Rize.

Rize is currently available on macOS and Windows. And while there is a free plan, I'd suggest shelling out the $9.99/month option to access all of the features Rize offers.

There are a lot of planning tools out there, but Todoist is considered the cream of the crop. With this cross-platform application, you can easily sync it across Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Apple Watch, and other devices.

This software allows you to create, manage, and organize tasks quickly and easily. The application recognizes keywords, which makes entering tasks easier and faster. Also, you can seamlessly integrate it with other everyday apps like Gmail, Outlook, and Google Calendar.

With features such as Todoist karma, you are rewarded for sticking to your plan. Moreover, Todoist has incredible support staff.

Before choosing a payment plan, Todoist offers a 14-day free trial:

Basic: Free

Premium: $4/person /month

Business: $6/person /month

You can achieve your goals with an effective schedule that prioritizes the most critical tasks. While simultaneously limiting the low-value, "shallow tasks" that commonly take up the majority of your time.

The MyLifeOrganized app will help you identify and prioritize your important tasks. With this intuitive app, you can create new tasks and checklists and keep track of your most essential tasks visually. In addition, with drag-and-drop capabilities, it's easy to rearrange tasks if dates or priorities change.

You can also use MyLifeOrganized for more complex projects which involve multiple tasks. This tool reduces big projects into smaller subtasks, which can then be further subdivided into smaller subtasks. Doing so can structure a more productive schedule by keeping track of what jobs are most vitally important. And by adding due dates and context, the app automatically generates an action list and smart reminders.

The app is free for iOS and Android. However, for Windows, it costs $49.95.

Notion combines multiple productivity apps in a single platform to help you stay organized. As part of your project management system, you can collaborate, share notes and documents, and maintain a central knowledge base for your team.

Overall, if you're looking to streamline all of your productivity tools, you should consider Notion. You can customize it to replace your to-do lists, project management, note-taking apps, and spreadsheets. As a result, you can keep your time management and organization on track while also saving you time and money.

Notion is available on iOS, Android, and Desktop. For personal use, Notion is free, but for teams $8 per user/month

As well as being a calendar app, this is an all-in-one app that serves more as an assistant than a calendar. It's great for keeping your entire life in order.

Using Any.do, you can keep track of your to-do lists, reminders, calendar, and notes in one place. You can share these items with others to keep everyone in the loop. If you don't have time to schedule a meeting, book a flight, or buy a gift, you can make use of the Any.do Assistant.

Your tasks and reminders are readily available day-by-day, week-by-week, or monthly. Additionally, you can sync your Google Calendar and Facebook events so you won't miss anything important. You can also display your calendar on your home screen with a widget.

You can download the app for free. The premium plan costs $2.99 a month with additional features. These include color-coding tasks and receiving location-based reminders.

When you block out time for different tasks, you can control the time you devote to each. Each task is assigned a set amount of time — for example, 30 minutes for email administration or an hour preparing for a meeting. Having a healthy time pressure helps you retain your concentration by forcing you to concentrate on one thing at a time.

With Timely, you can plan out your week quickly. And more importantly, you can see how much time you spend on different tasks using automatic time tracking.

With Timely's team planning tool, you can coordinate your plans with those of your colleagues outside your own calendar. With a few clicks, you'll be able to see who has the most capacity to contribute, assign tasks or reassign them between team members when resources are limited. You can even map out entire project schedules using its drag-and-drop timeline interface.

The Starter Plan is $8 per user per month. And you can download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

Forest is a breath of fresh air in terms of time management apps. Using the Pomodoro technique, this app helps you stay focused and allows you to break up your work into chunks. What's unique is that your virtual tree will grow as long as you focus during this time. Whenever you lose focus, however, the tree dies. Ultimately, you can grow multiple trees to create your very own virtual forest.

Additionally, being a really fun time management tool, it reinforces the need to focus. What's even better? As part of a partnership with Trees for the Future, Forest plants trees as well. As a result, you're also helping save the world. The app is available on the App Store, Google Play, or as a Chrome Extension.

This software might be the perfect option for service-based businesses seeking to automate their appointment booking process. Among the best scheduling tools on the market, Appointy caters to all types and sizes of businesses.

Your clients can easily book appointments with Appointy by setting up services, assigning staff to them, and setting their availability 24/7. To prevent no-shows, you can also send out automated SMS and email reminders to your clients to save yourself time and effort. In addition, you'll get an intuitive color-coded calendar that syncs two-way with your personal and work calendars like iCal, Outlook, and Google Calendar.

You can also use customer database management, online prepayments, and appointment analytics to maximize your time.

For individuals, there is a free plan. But, pricing starts at $19.99.

Maintaining effectiveness requires structuring deep work and knowing what you hope to accomplish in each session. If you have trouble keeping track of your priorities or identifying them, Weekplan can help.

With Weekplan, you map out your deep work in advance and clarify tasks. Then, having your most important tasks scheduled and new undeveloped ones moved to the "Parking Lot," you can stay focused on work that is both important and important to you.

Weekplan is available on Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac OS. Pricing is $10.93/month.

How often do you check your email? Unfortunately, we check our email as much as 20 times a day! Suffice it to say; that email can be a significant disruptor of productivity.

The key to productivity is managing your email and staying on top of it, regardless of whether your job relies heavily on email. Without structure or automation, you will be surprised at how much time you can waste on email. In fact, on average, 28% of work time is spent on email.

There are numerous features in Spark, from snoozing emails to removing distractions. Emails can also be sent to your Task Manager so you can add them to your to-do's, respond quickly with templates, and set reminders to follow up or reply later.

Spark is available on Desktop, iOS, and Android. The Premium Plan is $6.39 per user per month.

Monday.com is a great task management tool for teams with complex workflows. You can visualize your projects in a variety of ways with the help of this software, including Kanban, Gantt, timeline, and calendar views. A time tracking tool is integrated into the system to take a closer look at how long tasks take. In addition, you can use customizable templates to create your own software from scratch.

This software can integrate many productivity tools, including Google Calendar, Todoist, Zoom, and Shopify.

Following a 14-day free trial, you'll have to choose one of the following plans:

Basic plan: $8 /month

Standard plan: $10 /month

Pro plan: $16 /month

Enterprise plan: The plan can vary depending on the customer's needs.

It's no surprise that distractions and multitasking are some of the biggest time wasters. Thankfully, you can increase your productivity in three easy steps with Serene.

By using it, you can:

Plan your day. Decide what you want to accomplish each day and when you want to accomplish them.

Block distractions. During a task, Serene eliminates distractions by blocking websites, updating your status (e.g., unavailable on Slack), and updating your status.

Focus enhancers. You can use music, timers, breaks, etc., to stay focused.

In short, it's an all-in-one time management tool you should have. Serene is available on Desktop and is free to try. But, to access all of its features, it comsats $4/month.

In addition to being suitable for businesses of all sizes, ClickUp can be customized to meet almost any unique needs. For example, your organization can get an insight into anything you do with custom views.

ClickUp lets you collaborate in real-time and assign comments as mini-tasks to your team. Tasks can also be minimized into your tray and accessed when needed. Moreover, you can track your team's performance with the software's real-time reports.

For personal use, ClickUp is free. Pricing then starts at $5 per user per month.

A great day starts with waking up early so you have time for yourself and can set your day up for success. With Alarmy, you are given a few options of challenges to complete before the alarm goes off, so you can't sleep in.

Among the activities you can play are memory games, math, taking photos, and squatting. Once you complete the challenge, your brain has already been stimulated.

Besides that, you can also personalize your sounds and record your feelings for further insight. In short, Alarmy helps you make the most of your day.

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Neuroscience and music are combined to boost your productivity with this app. This time management app is one of my personal faves because it increases your attention span by up to 400%, according to the developers.

Those who have difficulty staying focused while studying, working, or reading will find Focus@Will useful. Additionally, it helps you manage your attention deficit disorder.

Available on iOS, Android, and Desktop. For individuals, plans start at$7.49/month. For teams, monthly plans start at $2.75.

With Habitica, you can better manage tasks to improve your life. Maybe that's why over 4 million people already use it. With Habitica, you can develop habits, manage your tasks, and increase productivity using a form of a role-playing game with rewards and punishments.

Some of the stand-out features include:

First, you can earn rewards for achieving your goals.

It provides a strong social network to motivate and inspire you.

Finally, keeping track of goals and tasks will hold you accountable.

Habitica is available for Desktop, iOS, and Android. It's also free,

When it comes to coordinating a time and day that works for everyone, the back-and-forth can become very time-consuming and aggravating. This is where Doodle comes in to help.

Whatever the occasion, Doodle lets you send people options and times and then tracks the most convenient time for everyone. Besides keeping everyone up to date with upcoming events, it also syncs with Zoom, Google Meet, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Zapier to make collaboration easier.

Currently available on desktop for free. But, for professionals and teams, plans start at $6.95 per user per month.

Using Listary, you can efficiently perform simple tasks and search the web using keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, Listary provides powerful file searching and management features, making it a more versatile option. For example, filtering files and narrowing search results is a convenient trick with search operators.

As part of Listray's pro plan, even more features are unlocked, including custom commands and workflows. For example, as Windows File Explorer gets older, its context menu gets bloated. With Listary, you can customize the right-click menu the way you want.

Steven Skoczen developed Mindful Browsing to prevent mindless browsing. By interrupting random mindless browsing, Mindful Browsing allows you to remain focused and get back to work with gentle reminders. Self-care reminders are an additional feature worth mentioning.

In other words, the purpose of Mindful Browsing is to prevent people from wasting time and energy browsing aimlessly on the internet. Also, this free Chrome Extension can be installed in just two clicks.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Werner Pfennig; Pexels; Thank you!

The post 20 Tools for Maximum Productivity appeared first on Calendar.