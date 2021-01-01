More From John Rampton
Productivity
Over Everything? 11 Ways to Regain Motivation
We've all been there at one point or another — saggy-baggy motivation. You just lose your drive to achieve the goals that you've set. And, that's a problem that can hold you back from solving problems, exploring new opportunities, and breaking unhealthy habits. Over Everything? 11 Ways to Regain Motivation If you find yourself in […]
Productivity
Follow the Calendar Editorial Process
The aim of Calendar is to present you with the possibility of owning your own life and destiny through scheduling. With your online Calendar, everything comes together — your work goals align more smoothly, your plans fall into place with greater accuracy and you gain a vision of the whole of life. Your objectives and […]
Productivity
9 Productivity Mistakes You’re Making Every Day
Who wouldn't want to be more productive? I think most of us would want to accomplish the goal of higher productivity daily — which is why you're reading this article. The thing is, sometimes, when it comes to productivity, it's not about adding a new hack, habit, or app to your life. It's eliminating the […]
Productivity
Innovate, Innovate, Innovate
Thomas Edison once said, "There's a way to do it better – find it." In my opinion, that perfectly sums up what innovation is. But, marketing specialist Will Purcell has a more in-depth definition. "Innovation, as a concept, refers to the process that an individual or organization undertakes to conceptualize brand new products, processes, and […]