According to Statista, 40% of adults in the US are aware of ChatGPT. If you're among them, and would like to figure out how to employ this new technology to help you in your entrepreneurship, there's good news — you don't have to head back to the classroom to learn.

This ChatGPT for business bundle gives you a chance to learn all about ChatGPT from a business perspective via seven online courses you can access any time. And right now, it's all on sale for just $29.99 — less than $5 a course — for a limited time.

There are dozens of ways you can employ ChatGPT to make your life easier...but if you're wondering where to start, this course bundle can help. It has the potential to help improve your business game, from helping you reach sales targets, earn passive income, or create marketing content thanks to the seven courses. And you can kick off your education right on your device with ChatGPT Masterclass: The Complete Guide to Using ChatGPT, a well-rounded education taught by LinCademy that teaches you how to navigate ChatGPT effectively for both business and personal needs.

Want to earn money while you sleep? Build Online Businesses & Passive Income with ChatGPT and Other AI Tools is taught by Sev Gus and walks through the many ways you can make income online passively and build your own businesses. And other more niche courses including Sales: Using ChatGPT & Other AI Tools To Hit Sales Targets and How ChatGPT Can Help Your IT Service Management Performance let you dive even deeper into its various uses.

This ChatGPT for business course bundle is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $133) for a limited time.

