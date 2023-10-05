Get a Refurbished MacBook Pro for only $259.97 Get one before they're gone.

Whether you're an established company or a fledgling startup, it's important to avoid wasted revenue. Unfortunately, it's estimated that businesses tend to waste as much as 33% of their IT budget, according to a VentureBeat report.

One way to cut costs without cutting corners is to start using refurbished tech where you can. This MacBook Pro is one such opportunity to save. With a refurbished rating of grade "B" with only cosmetic signs of wear-and-tear, this MacBook Pro is only $259.97, but that price will only last through October 15.

Refurbished tech could save your company cash.

This refurbished laptop is a low-cost alternative that could be suited to a role that relies on productivity software like Microsoft Office. This computer comes equipped with 8GB RAM and a 2.5GHz processor. Performance may lag with demanding apps like Adobe Photoshop, but the 500GB hard drive means you can reliably save a large number of files locally rather than relying on consistent internet access for all your work.

One area where refurbished technology excels is hardware accessibility. If basic day-to-day operations in your office rely on computers that can connect to multiple peripherals, a modern MacBook might require an expensive port hub or other pricey adapters. This model has ports for USB, ethernet, headphone jacks, and more.

Save on a refurbished MacBook Pro.

Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get a refurbished MacBook Pro for $259.97 (reg. $536).

Prices subject to change.

