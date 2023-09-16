This Microsoft Office Pro for Windows and Training Bundle is on Sale For $49.99 Get the software you need and instruction on how to make the most of it for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

For a long time, Microsoft Office has been the standard when it comes to professional and academic works. Its programs are synonymous with many peoples' ideas of what word processing, slideshow presentations, and spreadsheets are rooted in. And also, these programs are capable of so much more than many of us realize. For companies running on MS Office, tapping into its true potential can deliver so much value.

To set up users with the tools they need to succeed and the know-how to do so, this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License plus a free Microsoft Training Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $239).

First off, this bundle's inclusion of a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows can serve any business wonderfully. This license is good for a one-time installation on a Windows PC.

This deal also features the Microsoft Training Bundle: Zero to Advanced. This program features 25 hours of content that you can consume from the comfort of your laptop. Topics cover going from a beginner to a master of each of the programs listed above.

Overall, this deal is rated an impressive average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer wrote, "Useful efficient and always needed. Can't ask for a better tool to supply to my computer arsenal. A must have buy."

Get this lifetime license to Microsoft Office and Microsoft Training bundle for just $49.99 (reg. $239).

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Passive Income 101: A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth on Autopilot

Unveiling the power of passive income for everyone.

By David Bitton
Business Solutions

Pick Up this ChatGPT Wordpress Plugin for Just $59.99

Get best-on-web pricing for lifetime access to this ChatGPT Wordpress plugin.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Aaron Rodgers Is Out For The Season — What Happens to His Salary and Endorsement Deals?

The QB suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear just four plays into his first game as a New York Jet.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Carnival Cruise Faces Backlash Over Handling of Missing Veteran Case

A 26-year-old former US Army veteran went missing nearly two weeks ago after a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Port of Miami following a family vacation.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Ideas

These Retirees Just Wanted Their Cats to Drink More Water. Now Their Remote Side Hustle Makes $80,000 a Year.

This couple wanted to make and sell something from the comfort of their home. Now they're offering up their playbook for others.

By Frances Dodds
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.