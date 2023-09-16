Get the software you need and instruction on how to make the most of it for your business.

For a long time, Microsoft Office has been the standard when it comes to professional and academic works. Its programs are synonymous with many peoples' ideas of what word processing, slideshow presentations, and spreadsheets are rooted in. And also, these programs are capable of so much more than many of us realize. For companies running on MS Office, tapping into its true potential can deliver so much value.

To set up users with the tools they need to succeed and the know-how to do so, this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License plus a free Microsoft Training Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $239).

First off, this bundle's inclusion of a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows can serve any business wonderfully. This license is good for a one-time installation on a Windows PC.

This deal also features the Microsoft Training Bundle: Zero to Advanced. This program features 25 hours of content that you can consume from the comfort of your laptop. Topics cover going from a beginner to a master of each of the programs listed above.

Overall, this deal is rated an impressive average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer wrote, "Useful efficient and always needed. Can't ask for a better tool to supply to my computer arsenal. A must have buy."

