This story originally appeared on Calendar

In today’s hyper-connected, achievement-driven world, it’s easy to fall victim to productivity anxiety. After all, it seems like we constantly spend our days hustling and tackling an endless to-do-list.

The question is, what happens when our relentless pursuit of productivity starts to affect our well-being?

Productivity anxiety is a real thing, characterized by the need to be productive, often brought on by fears, guilt, and doubts. In other words, it’s that voice in your head that says, “You’re not doing enough” — even when you’re overworked.

What is Productivity Anxiety?

There’s something called productivity anxiety, which can cause physical and psychological stress. Whenever someone doesn’t feel like they’re making progress, completing tasks, or achieving goals. No matter how many hours you work or how much you accomplish, it never feels like enough.

Essentially, productivity anxiety occurs when there is a nagging sense that you are not producing enough.

Is there any way to tell if you suffer from productivity anxiety? Absolutely. These are some of the most common symptoms:

The never-ending to-do list. You might feel overwhelmed and constantly behind due to an overflowing to-do list, both big and small.

Workaholic tendencies. When it's not necessary, you work long hours and have difficulty switching off or taking breaks. When you're not working, you might feel guilty or anxious.

Perfectionism. As a result of your high expectations, you are frustrated and dissatisfied with the results you achieve.

Procrastination. Procrastination and avoidance can be the result of fear of starting or failing, fueling a vicious cycle of anxiety.

Comparison trap. It is possible to feel inadequacy and envy when you constantly compare yourself to others and their perceived achievements.

Work-life imbalance. When work and personal life become blurred, burnout can result and other important aspects of well-being are neglected.

Difficulty relaxing. Your mind is constantly occupied with work or your to-do list, which makes it hard to unwind and enjoy leisure time.

Your mind is constantly occupied with work or your to-do list, which makes it hard to unwind and enjoy leisure time. Physical symptoms. There are physical symptoms associated with anxiety, such as headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping.

The signs above may indicate anxiety, so you may want to take a step back and address the underlying issue.

The Culprits Behind the Anxiety

There are several factors that can contribute to productivity anxiety, including:

The cult of productivity. In our culture, productivity and busyness are equated with success and value. As a result of this constant pressure to achieve, you may suffer from anxiety and self-doubt. Mainly, this is found in hustle culture. In addition to fueling anxiety, the glorification of overwork and constant busyness can normalize unhealthy work-life habits.

Social media. People's lives are often unrealistically presented in social media, showcasing their achievements and successes without acknowledging their setbacks and struggles. As a result, we may feel like we are not measuring up, leading to anxiety about our productivity levels.

Work environment. A demanding work environment or an unsuitable job can also cause productivity anxiety.

Personal factors. The fear of failure, high self-esteem, and perfectionism can lead to productivity anxiety.

The fear of failure, high self-esteem, and perfectionism can lead to productivity anxiety. Underlying mental health conditions. ADHD, depression, and anxiety disorders can exacerbate productivity anxiety symptoms.

The Negative Effects of Productivity Anxiety

There can be a significant negative impact on our lives due to productivity anxiety. As a result, you may experience:

Decreased productivity. As Alanis Morissette would belt out, isn't it ironic? Anxiety itself can prevent us from getting things done and hinder our ability to focus.

Impaired relationships. We can strain our relationships with loved ones when stressed or irritable.

Physical health problems. Health problems caused by chronic stress can include headaches, stomachaches, and insomnia. It is also possible to gain or lose weight as well as develop cardiovascular issues.

Health problems caused by chronic stress can include headaches, stomachaches, and insomnia. It is also possible to gain or lose weight as well as develop cardiovascular issues. Mental health problems. Depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders can be exacerbated by productivity anxiety.

Breaking Free from the Cycle of Productivity Anxiety

The good news is that there are steps you can take to manage productivity anxiety and improve your relationship with it.

Reframe your thinking.

Don’t just get things done; make progress instead. Also, acknowledge progress, even if it’s incremental.

Always keep in mind that it’s progress, not perfection, that counts.

Challenge your productivity beliefs.

Put an end to the unrealistic expectations you set for yourself. You should replace them with goals that are more realistic and balanced.

Tame the to-do monster.

If you find that your to-do list is causing your anxiety, trim your to-do list down by doing the following:

Prioritize. Make a list of your three top priorities.

Use the 1-3-5 rule. Divide your list into three medium, five small, and one primary task. Organizing and prioritizing tasks can reduce overwhelm and boost productivity.

Limit multitasking. Concentrate on one task at a time. If you want to work on this item separately from the rest of your list, you can write it on a separate piece of paper.

Take action. To do this, you can either do it yourself, defer until later, delegate it to someone else, or delete the task.

Replace tasks. Whenever possible, replace an energy-depleting task with an energizing one.

Whenever possible, replace an energy-depleting task with an energizing one. Give yourself permission. Don’t be afraid to throw in the white towel when overwhelmed.

Also, if you already have a full schedule, don’t be afraid to turn down additional commitments.

Practice self-compassion and self-care.

No matter how small your accomplishments are, be kind to yourself and celebrate them.

Further, prioritize self-care by:

Practice mindfulness and meditation. By using these techniques, you can reduce anxiety-provoking thoughts and focus on the present moment.

Get enough sleep. It is easier to handle stress and manage your tasks when well-rested.

Exercise regularly. You can reduce stress and improve your mood by engaging in physical activity.

You can reduce stress and improve your mood by engaging in physical activity. Reward yourself. You need to celebrate your achievements, no matter how small, if you want to stay motivated and positive.

Break down big tasks into smaller chunks.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by a deadline? Take small steps to accomplish your goal instead of staring at the mountain of work before you. As a result, the task will seem less daunting, and you will stay motivated.

Embrace the power of the pause.

According to studies, people who work the most productively work uninterrupted for 52 minutes, followed by a 17-minute break to recharge.

This is due to our biology: the human brain functions in bursts of high activity for roughly an hour before settling into a low activity mode for approximately 15 minutes. It is important to remember that a break should remain just that, a break.

To make the most of your breaks, try the following:

Disconnect. Ignore work by not checking emails, taking calls, or working on projects.

Distract yourself. Using a distraction will help you focus more effectively. Play a game, listen to music, or read a book. You can also catch up with a coworker or friend.

Take a walk. The outdoors can help lighten your mood and break up long hours of sitting at your desk. It has also been shown that exercising at midday can improve your focus and cognitive function.

The outdoors can help lighten your mood and break up long hours of sitting at your desk. It has also been shown that exercising at midday can improve your focus and cognitive function. Mindful eating. Give your phone a rest and savor your food mindfully. Pay attention to the food’s taste, smell, or texture. Don’t forget to eat healthy snacks and meals.

By being mindful of breaks, you will allow yourself to take personal time off, vacations, and sick days to relax and heal. It’s important to remember that these are benefits you earned. Just as you wouldn’t leave your paycheck on the table, don’t take your time for granted.

Embrace imperfection.

The pursuit of perfection can lead to anxiety and disappointment. Accept that mistakes are a part of the learning process and let go of the need to be flawless.

Ultimately, it’s important to celebrate your progress, learn from your mistakes, and keep moving forward.

Create healthy boundaries.

Ensure that work and personal lives are clearly separated by setting boundaries. The most important thing to remember is to refrain from checking work emails after hours or answering calls on weekends.

If you allow yourself time to disconnect and recharge, you will arrive at work revitalized and motivated.

Use productivity tools and apps.

Tools and apps make it easy to stay organized, manage your time, and track your progress. To find the right tool for you, experiment with different ones.

Users can, for example, learn about their time management habits by tracking their daily to-do lists with RescueTime’s app. Through Zapier, you can connect different apps and online services to improve productivity.

It’s also not hard to find AI productivity tools. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, Calendar creates scheduling experiences tailored to your preferences. For example, it can analyze your meetings to make smart suggestions on when, where, and who to invite.

Seek support.

If you’re struggling with productivity anxiety, don’t hesitate to seek help. Talk to someone you trust, such as a colleague, friend, or family member. Counselors or therapists can also recommend strategies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

As a result of CBT, people can be more productive by improving their ability to handle procrastination, which is often a manifestation of anxiety and perfectionism.. Moreover, CBT can assist individuals who suffer from perfectionism by helping them set realistic expectations, prioritize tasks without becoming overwhelmed, and overcome any anxiety about completing tasks.

In general, it is okay to seek support if needed, and it will make a huge difference to your quality of life.

FAQs

What is productivity anxiety?

This type of anxiety is fueled by constant pressure to succeed and be productive. As a result, one may feel overwhelmed, insufficient, guilty, and fearful of falling behind. As a result, you may experience:

Perfectionism. Procrastinating and missing deadlines due to striving for flawless results.

Constant busyness. Taking on too much work and commitments leaves little room for rest.

To-do list paralysis. You can't start or finish a task because you are overwhelmed by a long list.

FOMO (fear of missing out). Neglecting your own goals because you are concerned with what others are achieving.

Neglecting your own goals because you are concerned with what others are achieving. Imposter syndrome. Your abilities are doubted, and you fear being exposed as a fraud.

What are the signs and symptoms of productivity anxiety?

Here are some of the most common symptoms and signs:

Physical symptoms. Muscle tension, headaches, stomachaches, and difficulty sleeping.

Emotional symptoms. A feeling of overwhelm, stress, anxiety, guilt, or shame.

A feeling of overwhelm, stress, anxiety, guilt, or shame. Behavioral symptoms. Procrastination, perfectionism, overwork, inability to focus, constantly checking one’s work, neglecting other responsibilities.

How can I manage productivity anxiety?

Redefine productivity. Don't just focus on the output — but also on progress and effort. Don't forget to celebrate small victories and take care of yourself.

Set realistic goals. Make large tasks manageable by breaking them down into smaller steps. Also, keep your workload manageable.

Schedule breaks. It's important to schedule time for rest and relaxation, even if it's just a 10-minute walk.

Learn to say no. If you are overloaded with tasks, don't hesitate to delegate or decline them.

Practice mindfulness. Focus can be improved, and anxiety can be managed using meditation and deep breathing techniques.

Focus can be improved, and anxiety can be managed using meditation and deep breathing techniques. Seek professional help. A therapist or counselor may be able to assist you if your anxiety is severe or impacting your daily life.

How can I tell if it’s just normal anxiety or productivity anxiety?

You might be suffering from productivity anxiety if your anxiety interferes with your ability to perform regular tasks.

What’s the difference between healthy ambition and productivity anxiety?

When you’re driven by ambition, you’re motivated to grow and improve, but when you’re driven by anxiety, you’re paralyzed and scared.

Image Credit: Andrea Piacquadio; Pexels

The post The Pressure to be Productive: Understanding and Overcoming Productivity Anxiety appeared first on Calendar.