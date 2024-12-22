BTU's Transformative Year: Advancing AI, Expanding Impact, and Shaping Georgia's Innovation Ecosystem in 2024

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At the end of the year, everyone reflects on the past months. We review the challenges we faced over the course of 12 months, contemplate the lessons this year has taught us, and prepare for the coming year with those insights in mind.

Georgian businesses are also summarizing the past year. The impact of geopolitical shifts on the global economy, their influence on the local market, and the key challenges in this context—what difficulties did Georgian companies face in 2024, which achievements make them proud, and what are their expectations for the new year, 2025?

Nino Enukidze

Rector, Business and Technology University

Business and Technology University has dedicated 2024 to advancing knowledge and capacities in AI. In collaboration with German partners, we have launched a new undergraduate program in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. This fully funded program allows students to gain knowledge, international experience and additional academic degrees both as part of BTU and WHZ (The University of Applied Sciences Zwickau). Up to now, about 100 students are enrolled in the program and enjoy the experience.

We have successfully integrated AI into the educational process by creating and developing BTUAI, a new model of human-machine interaction. With valuable contributions from experts, the platform generates analytical materials, business cases, research reports and other useful information for students and academic staff. BTU's students can now communicate with personal AI assistant in their learning management system – BTU Classroom. In 2024 we initiated a global AI literacy project - AI4Globe – designed for the global community: children, youth, women, small and medium-sized businesses, and academia. The concept of AI4Globe has been widely communicated among our international partners, academic community and other stakeholders. In addition, supported by UN Women, we launched the Women in AI project to suggest innovative learning experiences for 200 new participants.

2024 marked advancement in infrastructure projects as well - BTU expanded with a new 6,000-square-meter campus. New campus will expand research and teaching activities, international projects and institutional development actions. It will also house an expanded BTU AI Lab and offer space to new academic programs.

In 2024 we successfully continued to administer major international projects for a wide target audience: children and youth, women from Georgia and beyond with the support of the EU Delegation to Georgia, UNICEF, UN Women, USAID, diplomatic corps, and other local and international organizations. This vibrant collaboration will continue in 2025, with more impact, expanded action plan and strong values.

An unpredictable local and international circumstances poses challenges not only for higher education institutions but for any organization aiming at achieving long-term strategic goals. Over the recent years, we have aimed to foster a corporate culture where the team not only adapts to changing circumstances but actively shapes and influences the future trajectory of the innovation ecosystem in Georgia. This culture faced a major test this year but BTU addressed these disruptions, turning 2024 into an unprecedentedly successful year for the institution. We keep our standards high - beyond conventional benchmarks.

We are proud of every step we have taken to achieve our third mission - improve the country's socio-economic welfare and foster an innovative ecosystem. In 2024, we raised digital literacy levels for children and youth representing various vulnerable groups in Georgia, including those who are socially disadvantaged, people with disabilities, those under state care, probationers, and youth in conflict with the law from various regions. We trained and re-trained women in technology across the country, including those from Georgia's occupied territories. We offered free courses and job opportunities to Ukrainian refugee women. Additionally, we launched an international AI literacy initiative to spread from Georgia to the world in collaboration with partners. These initiatives distinguish us as a responsible institution.

The business world is largely dependent on external factors, which, we hope, will be peaceful and development-focused. Technological advancement will inevitably continue to transform the world in 2025 and every company aiming for success will need to align its plans with digital transformation.