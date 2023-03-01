Top Mobile App Development Companies in 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Searching for the top mobile app development companies to develop a revenue-generating mobile app for your business? You've reached the right place. This blog sheds light on the 20 best mobile app development companies gaining popularity and demand in 2023 and beyond.

Today, the demand for mobile app development is gaining huge popularity, and as a result, more and more businesses are planning to build a mobile app for their business. But as ample mobile app development firms are available, it becomes challenging for businesses to pick the best suitable company for their project. Are you also facing a similar situation? If yes, here is the list of top mobile app development companies you can pick from.

What Is Mobile App Development?

Mobile app development is creating software applications that run on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. It involves developing software that can be installed and run on mobile devices to provide users with functionality, entertainment, or other services. The process of mobile app development typically involves designing and building mobile applications for either iOS or Android. It can involve various stages, including planning, design, development, testing, and mobile app deployment. So, the experts of the top mobile app development companies have to go through these stages.

Mobile app development involves a range of programming languages, tools, and frameworks, such as Swift, Objective-C, Java, Kotlin, React Native, and Flutter. The development process also requires an understanding of the mobile app market and user behavior to create an app that can meet the target audience's needs.

List of Top Mobile App Development Companies

1. Dev Technosys

Dev Technosys, established in 2010, is one of the top mobile app development companies. They have a team of experienced developers who create custom mobile apps for businesses across various industries. They offer services like iOS and Android app development, web development, AI solutions, and more. So, you can hire mobile app developers from Dev Technosys if you want a well-established mobile app.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost California, US 2010 150 – 250 950+ 4.7 $25 – $45/hr

2. Binmile

Binmile is a mobile app development company that offers various services, including mobile app development, web development, e-commerce solutions, and digital marketing services. They have experience working with clients in various industries and aim to provide innovative, cost-effective solutions. This mobile app development company is another leading place to rely on for development.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Claymont , Delaware, US 2017 200 – 500 400+ 4.2 $50 – $100/hr

3. Openxcell

Openxcell is a mobile app development company that offers custom software solutions, web development, and digital marketing services to businesses across industries. Based in India, the company has a team of experienced developers, designers, and project managers who use agile methodologies to deliver high-quality products to clients worldwide. The company has a team of dedicated developers who can offer top-notch services to all-scale businesses.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Las Vegas, Nevada, US 2009 500 – 750 1000+ 4.4 $50 – $100/hr

4. Itansition

It is one of the leading mobile app development companies that offers custom software development, IT consulting and outsourcing services. They specialize in developing mobile apps for iOS, Android app development and cross-platform solutions. They have worked with clients in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and e-commerce.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Lakewood, Colorado, US 1998 1K – 5K 2000+ 4.1 $75 – $150/hr

5. Algoworks

Algoworks is a mobile app development company that provides custom app development, UI/UX design, testing, and maintenance services for businesses of all sizes. Based in India and the United States, the company has over 500 clients worldwide and has delivered over 700 mobile apps across various industries.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Sunnyvale, CA, US 2006 500 – 1500 1500+ 4.3 $50 – $145/hr

6. BuildFire

BuildFire is a mobile app development company that allows businesses and organizations to create custom mobile apps without requiring extensive technical knowledge or programming experience. Their platform offers a range of templates, plugins, integrations, and tools for design, testing, and publishing.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost California, US 2014 11 – 50 150+ 4.5 $100 – $200/hr

7. MindInventory

MindInventory is a mobile app development company that offers various services, including native mobile app development, web development, and gaming app development. They have a team of experienced developers and designers who work with clients to create custom solutions tailored to their business needs. MindInventory has offices in India, the USA, and Australia.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India 2011 200 – 500 2500+ 4.2 $50 – $150/hr

8. JumpGrowth

JumpGrowth also comes into the list of the top mobile app development companies that provides custom app development services for iOS and Android platforms. They specialize in creating high-quality mobile apps for various industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more. Their team of experienced developers uses the latest technologies to create innovative and user-friendly apps for clients worldwide.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Allen, Texas, US 2018 50 – 200 75+ 4.4 $100 – $150/hr

9. IDAP

IDAP is a mobile app development company that provides end-to-end solutions for businesses and startups looking to build custom mobile apps. With expertise in iOS, Android, and cross-platform development, they offer services like UI/UX design, backend development, and quality assurance. They have delivered over 200 successful projects since their founding in 2012.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Kyiv, Ukraine 2012 100 – 250 250+ 4.1 $100– $200/hr

10. Daffodil

Daffodil Software is a mobile app development company that provides custom software solutions for businesses. They specialize in developing mobile apps for various platforms, including iOS, Android, and cross-platform. With over 19 years of experience, Daffodil has delivered over 1000 software projects to clients in various healthcare, finance, and education industries.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Grandville, MI, US 1999 500– 1000 1200+ 4.5 $100 – $250/hr

11. Apple Inc

Apple Inc is one of the well-known technology and mobile app development companies that designs and manufactures mobile devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. They also provide a platform for mobile app development through the App Store. Developers can create and distribute apps to millions of users worldwide, making it a popular choice for app development.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost California, US 1976 100K – 500K 15000+ 4.2 $50 – $155/hr

12. Moon Technolabs

Moon Technolabs is a mobile app development company that offers customized app development services for various platforms, such as iOS and Android. With a team of experienced developers, designers, and project managers, the company delivers innovative and user-friendly solutions to clients worldwide. They also offer web development and digital marketing services.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Ahmedabad, GJ,India 2009 200 – 500 1400+ 4.4 $50 – $145/hr

13. RichestSoft

RichestSoft is a mobile application development company based in India, providing end-to-end solutions for businesses and startups globally. With a team of experienced developers and designers, they specialize in creating innovative and engaging mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms, including cross-platform apps using React Native technology.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Mohali, Punjab, India 2009 100 – 250 500+ 4.1 $100 – $150/hr

14. SlashData

SlashData is a research company that provides market insights and analysis of the mobile app development industry. They offer reports on app developer trends, monetization strategies, and user behavior. SlashData also hosts events and provides consulting services to app development companies.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Manchester, UK 2005 50 – 200 750+ 4.3 $100 – $200/hr

15. MoveoApps

MoveoApps is another one of the best mobile app development companies that provides custom software solutions for startups, small businesses, and enterprises. Their services include mobile app development for iOS and Android, web app development, and UI/UX design. They have a team of experienced developers, designers, and project managers who deliver quality products.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost California, US 2014 25– 75 250+ 4.5 $120 – $250/hr

16. Apptunix

Apptunix is a mobile app development company that provides end-to-end services for businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs. They specialize in creating custom mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms, using cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain. With over 500 successful projects delivered, Apptunix is known for its expertise, quality, and innovation.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Austin, Texa, US 2013 200 –500 750+ 4.2 $100 – $245/hr

17. Sparx IT Solutions

Sparx IT Solutions is a mobile app development company that offers custom app development services for iOS and Android platforms. They also provide web development, eCommerce development, and digital marketing services. With over 13 years of experience, they have served clients in various industries such as healthcare, education, and retail.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India 2007 200– 500 1000+ 4.4 $100 – $250/hr

18. MultiQoS

MultiQoS is a mobile app development company that creates high-quality and scalable mobile applications for businesses and startups. Their team of experts provides end-to-end solutions for app development, from design to deployment. MultiQoS also integrates cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain into their apps.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India 2020 50 – 250 100+ 4.1 $100 – $250/hr

19. MindSea

MinSea is a Canadian-based mobile app development company that builds custom iOS and Android applications for startups and enterprise clients. With over a decade of experience, they offer end-to-end app development services, including strategy, design, development, and testing. They have worked with clients in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and entertainment.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada 2007 11 – 50 350+ 4.3 $100 – $250/hr

20. Armia Systems

Armia Systems is a mobile app development company that offers custom software solutions for businesses of all sizes. They specialize in iOS, Android, and web app development and their services include design, development, testing, and maintenance. With a focus on quality and user experience, Armia Systems has a proven track record of delivering successful projects.

Location Founded In Company Size Projects Delivered Customer Ratings Avg. Development Cost Deerfield, IL, US 2001 200 – 500 1200+ 4.1 $100 – $250/hr

Conclusion!

The mobile application has been the most sought-after option by small-scale businesses and huge multinational corporations, whether your company aims to reach a larger audience or improve user experience by making your product more accessible. The most important choice your organization must make on this trip is which mobile application development company to work with.

This method can be challenging due to the wide variety of alternatives and the long list of features accessible. The information you require to select the top mobile application development firm for your product is already discussed, and now it is your turn to make the right decision.