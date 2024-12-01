GMC Motors – A Company with Global Vision

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Enrico Iakobashvili embarked on his entrepreneurial journey immediately on finishing school, building everything from the ground up with his own hands. For over a decade, GMC Motors has been the exclusive distributor of world-renowned brands in Georgia, offering international-quality products for agriculture and construction.

Driven by his belief in the sector's vast potential in Georgia, Enrico works relentlessly to help advance it.

"When I saw the hardships, the lack of basic infrastructure, like electricity, it sparked a desire in me from a young age to create something meaningful, impactful, and strong. The sense of independence that owning your own business gives you is unmatched," Enrico says.

Ten years ago, Enrico decided to enter the heavy machinery market, founding GMC Motors. Despite his prior business experience, Enrico recalls that starting the company from scratch was fraught with challenges. Yet his perseverance, resilience, energy, and creativity helped him develop a thriving business model.

Enrico views business as closely mirroring life itself. He has clear boundaries that he never crosses, no matter the potential material rewards. Instead, he believes that staying true to one's principles is critical for success in business.

"These are boundaries that must not be crossed—not only to uphold ethical norms and minimize risks, but also to preserve inner faith. There are principles not written in law, but adhering to them strengthens you," Enrico shared in an interview with Entrepreneur.

His company stands out in the market for its continuous progress and openness to innovation. At GMC, they do not settle for the established market standards—they are always searching for new ways to enhance the customer experience with innovative developments.

One of the businessman's key strengths is his ability to adapt his business to changing times and incorporate new technologies, which has helped GMC become a leader in its field. The company's ongoing development, commitment to quality, and customer-oriented advantages position it as a reliable and modern player in the market.

Enrico pays great attention to even the smallest details and nuances. His approach is that everything in the business should be meticulously planned in advance.

"Sometimes, it can be exhausting, but I can't do it any other way. For example, during a major equipment purchase, I wrote to several procurement departments, listing the mistakes they were making in their work process, and the outcomes they would face in a few years. Time has shown that my calculations were absolutely correct," he recalls.

Customer satisfaction and the trust they place in the company are top priorities for GMC Motors. That's why every new project focuses not only on delivering top-quality products but also on fully meeting customer needs.

"To enhance customer satisfaction, GMC invests in projects aimed not only at meeting needs, but also at creating innovations based on those needs. We are constantly listening, learning, and implementing innovative projects that will further increase customer satisfaction," Enrico says.

GMC Motors is the exclusive official representative of the international brand LOVOL in Georgia, a global leader in the agricultural market whose equipment is trusted in many countries around the world.

By increasing access to machinery from a renowned brand like LOVOL, GMC enables Georgian farmers and agricultural workers to use high-quality equipment, ultimately improving their productivity and results. GMC is committed to providing customers access to top-notch technology, and is proud to contribute to the advancement of the agricultural sector in Georgia.

"LOVOL's agricultural machinery is among the best in Georgia today. Through our combined efforts, nearly every farmer in Georgia owns at least one piece of equipment from this brand. It's crucial to have access to high-tech products in Georgia to streamline operations, and this is precisely what we are focusing on in collaboration with LOVOL. The scale of impact is vast," Enrico tells us.

A year ago, Anna Iakobashvili joined the GMC team. Reflecting on her journey in an interview with Entrepreneur, Anna shared that she has been interested in business and leadership since childhood, and always knew she would establish herself in the business world. "I believe the global vision I've had since a young age was not born in my mind without reason," she says.

Anna's journey of self-development began early. She read stories about successful individuals, learned corporate principles, studied psychology, and gathered knowledge about business and the world. These experiences reinforced the values her family instilled in her—hard work, determination, discipline, and the belief that anything is possible—values she now recognizes as universal keys to success.

At the age of 19, Anna formed GMC's marketing team and led it herself. Recently, she took charge of the company's commercial division. Anna believes that one of a leader's main roles is to unite the team around a shared vision and instill values that are important for the company.

"When every team member's eyes light up with ideas, it means you're heading in the right direction," she says. "A leader is responsible not only for the management, idea generation, or project leadership, but also for cultivating motivation and proper values within the company."

Anna believes that everyone should have their own stake in the company's success. Behind every person is a set of priorities, whether it is family, personal growth, or progress. A company should provide opportunities for individuals to meet their needs and grow, which in turn fosters the company's development and improves the internal environment.

"GMC Motors is my father's company, and I approach it with immense respect. To me, it's more than just a business—it represents my father's tireless work and countless sleepless nights invested in its growth. I feel a deep responsibility to preserve and build upon everything he's created. My vision is ambitious: I see the company's potential and my role in shaping it into what my father deserves," Anna tells us.

She notes that her family played a pivotal role in shaping her personality. She recalls that hard work, dignity, and respect have always been the cornerstone values in her family. Her habit of thinking about future prospects after every success, and never settling for what has already been achieved, stems from her upbringing.

Anna remembers that, from a young age, she was accustomed to making independent decisions, which showed her how significant the repercussions of every step could be. This mindset molded her into a business leader focused on people, and an individual constantly striving for progress.

"My mother is a doctor and a Doctor of Medical Sciences. She taught me the wisdom of decision-making, understanding people, considering their needs, and being receptive. My father showed me how to give great scale to important values and virtues, and to realize them in business. Ultimately, the values instilled in me by my family played a decisive role in shaping my personality."

Before officially joining the GMC team, Anna closely observed the growth of the company, learning from her father, Enrico Iakobashvili.

One of the key principles guiding GMC's operations is honesty and maintaining the trust it has earned. Anna explains that her father always emphasized the importance of this principle, which is why she firmly believes that honesty and trust are the foundation of any successful relationship, whether in business or partnership.

Her family also taught her to focus on results. Anna says that her parents always preferred to express themselves through actions rather than words, and she herself sees how effective it is to showcase results instead of engaging in excessive talk.

Most importantly, Anna learned the significance of dreams and goals from her parents. She describes it as a family approach—everything is possible. "It's not just about determination, but also about pursuing your goals with dignity," she says.

"My parents instilled in me a valuable principle: true success is one that is earned, not merely attained. This belief runs deep within me—that the journey is just as important as the destination, and success must be both achieved and deserved. This understanding became fundamental for me. It is the source of my self-respect and inner strength," says the young business leader.

At GMC, they believe that staying within a comfort zone is not the path to achieving new goals and conquering new heights. As Anna explains, her approach is always to think on a grand, global scale, and to evaluate every idea with that mindset.

"Faith may seem baseless at first glance, but faith is what creates incredible results. Faith in ideas and one's purpose is a tremendous force, containing a sacred nature and divine mystery," she says.

Anna is only 20 years old, and her primary driving force is dignity. "My fighting spirit is the foundation of my character, and the starting point for all my decisions."

In addition to her lifelong passion for business, she has always been curious about the world around her, asking countless questions and continuing to seek answers. Over time, she has learned to manage her interests through experience. As she says, "Knowledge gains power when you learn how to apply it."

Anna dedicates significant time to her academic development. She is currently a third-year law student, deepening her knowledge in this field to use it in the future. She believes that studying law helps develop concentration, teaches precise application of knowledge, and contributes to her overall growth.

Anna is also working on her own book, which she plans to publish, and incorporates sports into her daily routine. "Sports have largely shaped and strengthened my character. Discipline, endurance, willpower, and the ability to keep trying come from sports. Whenever I need strength, I head straight to the gym," she says.

Given that her interests are oriented toward multifaceted development and acquiring diverse skills, Anna emphasizes the importance of doing everything in an organized manner and taking responsibility for every endeavor—a value she learned from her parents.

"Without taking responsibility, there is no dignity, authority, or success. I do not shy away from responsibilities or go back on my word. For me, saying something means committing to doing it, and I will do it. Every decision, every word, every action—it is all my responsibility," Anna explains.

As GMC's Commercial Director, she highlights that her father's company is built on the same approach—taking responsibility for commitments and fulfilling them diligently, while also refraining from making promises that cannot be kept.

Anna and Enrico agree that achieving long-term success requires an equally relentless and substantial effort. For them, constant growth and the belief that more can always be accomplished are fundamental. "Opportunities have no limits. You just need to look carefully, be determined, and if you work hard enough, success will come," they say.

For GMC's founder, the key value is people, and the respect for them. The company's corporate culture is based on values such as professionalism, mutual respect, dedication to work, and continuous development. These values create a friendly and supportive work environment in which every team member can grow and develop professionally.

"People are different, and business revolves around diverse individuals, each with their own vision and perspective. Everyone has their own beliefs and faith. I respect everyone's decisions, regardless of whether I agree with them or not. In life, everyone has their own measure," Anna says.

Anna also emphasizes that her vision aligns perfectly with Enrico's when it comes to business and its development. She notes that this harmony is reflected in both the smallest details and the most significant decisions.

As a young business leader, Anna finds her father's experience and advice invaluable, and she constantly strives to incorporate his guidance into her daily activities. Ultimately, this reflects on the company's success and growth in scale.

"He possesses immense knowledge and experience, and his advice brings my ideas closer to perfection. My father teaches me to identify problems and helps me to understand that if something isn't working and it depends on me, it means I need to observe more closely and reflect more deeply. He keeps me motivated, training me to stand firm and move forward relentlessly, even in places where progress might seem impossible," she says.

GMC Motors has been operating in the Georgian market for over a decade, focusing on creating offerings and projects that enable customers to purchase high-tech equipment and enhance their operations.

To achieve this, Anna highlights the importance of consistently improving employee qualifications. To maintain the highest service standards, GMC regularly invites foreign specialists to conduct training sessions for their team members, introducing them to industry innovations, trends, and new skills.

The company also often hosts specialists from China—initiatives carried out by GMC in collaboration with LOVOL.

"This knowledge is invaluable for our employees—they carry it with them always. For GMC, it is important that our team are not just professionals, but also industry innovators, which ultimately contributes to GMC's overall development," says Enrico.

Over the past year, GMC has participated in Georgia's largest industry events, earning recognition as a leading company in its field. The company was also given prime exhibition spaces at international expos, where they presented their products, goals, and vision for the future.

One of the main topics discussed was the introduction of LOVOL to the Georgian market and making this specialized machinery more accessible to local users. Although LOVOL's products are considered premium-priced equipment, GMC is committed to offering them to local customers at the most affordable prices possible.

Anna explains that these projects, which spanned several months, were highly impactful for GMC's customers, providing them with the tools the needed to operate more effectively and ensure that their investments paid off.

As a 10-year-old company, GMC believes this is just the beginning of what they can do for Georgia, with much more to come. Enrico's son, Nika Iakobashvili, will soon join the team. Currently studying Business Administration at KU Leuven, one of Europe's top universities, gaining in-depth knowledge in the field, Nika's involvement will be crucial in introducing and implementing European approaches within the company.

Enrico and Anna share a vision for the next decade: that GMC will not only continue to be a successful company, but will emerge as a leader and innovator in the heavy machinery sector.

The founder's goal is to elevate the brand's reliability and quality to the international stage, and establish it as a symbol of these values. In the near future, the company plans to expand its exports, introduce modern technologies, and extend its influence beyond Georgia's borders.

"We see our company as a bridge between tradition and modernity, where the deep roots of our past are intertwined with innovation and a bold vision for the future," they say.