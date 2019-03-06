3 Habits of True Leaders

Here are actionable strategies for building up three key leadership qualities.

By Hayden Field

  • Make it a habit to tell yourself that you're in control of your own life. True leaders generally don't make excuses and are wise enough to take responsibility for their actions -- and reactions. Acknowledging complete responsibility can give you power, and it can also lead to feeling a greater degree of control over your emotions.
  • Remember that one of your most valuable assets is your reputation, and you can protect it by consistently practicing honesty both in work and in life.
  • In business, some people are taught to look out for themselves first, so it's important to invest in generosity. Aim to do one selfless thing every day -- something for which you don't expect anything in return.

You can find more leadership tips in Million Dollar Habits.

