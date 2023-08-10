Empower Your Team with $59.99 Training for Management, Design, and More Cultivate skilled workers with a lifetime of diverse skills training.

Making sure your employees are well trained on a variety of difficult tasks and jobs isn't just vital to your daily operations. A recent TeamStage report found that 68% of workers consider training and development opportunities to be an employer's most important policies. If your employees value good training, then you can give them access to a lifetime of it.

With an International Open Academy (IOA) eLearning Lifetime Membership, you get access to all 200+ IOA courses across disciplines and categories. Normally, this eLearning membership would cost $400, but you can get it for $59.99 while it's on sale.

A lifetime of training for your team.

This lifetime membership gives learners access to an extensive library with more than 5,700 hours of material to study. Courses are spread across categories including business and professional development, technology, graphic design, event management, hospitality, teaching, arts, design, and many more.

Courses are all taught by experienced professionals, and lifetime access gives learners the chance to study and enjoy at their own pace. Your employees can take their training into their own hands and cultivate new skills that could qualify them for new job opportunities.

IOA courses are not the same as a formal education, and certificates only show course completion. However, they still give your workers the chance to immerse themself in new practical skills that they can apply in their current or future roles. The courses are even ICOES-certified.

Train your employees without losing resources.

Training your employees for a new job or skill doesn't have to require lost resources and time. Instead, they can study on their own time with lifetime access to thousands of hours of material.

Get the International Open Academy eLearning Lifetime Membership for $59.99.

