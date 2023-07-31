This AI Resume Tool is Only $29.97 So You Can Make Job-Hunting Easier Expand your growth potential with this back-to-school sale.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Zippia reports that there are more than 70 million freelancers in the U.S. alone. If you run your own freelance business or agency, that's a lot of competition for the best clients, and any lost time might mean a lost job.

A new AI tool may help you streamline your outreach process and improve your chances with new clients. Resoume is an AI-powered assistant that can write resumes, help revise your CV, and even connect to major job boards. During the Back-to-School Sale, a lifetime subscription to Resoume is also only $29.97, and that one-time investment comes with no subscription fees or recurring costs of any kind.

Use AI to streamline your client outreach process.

Whether you're a content writer, designer, or other type of freelancer, your first impression to a new client is the professional documentation you send to them. That means it's up to you to clean up your resume, show off all the work you've done in your CV, and make your portfolio work for you. Resoume can help with all of that.

All you have to do is connect Resoume to your LinkedIn account. Then, you can import your personal information into pre-build resume templates. You can still manually edit each document, but Resoume's AI does the initial drafting almost instantly.

Make sure to get feedback on your CV, too. Use a few of your 5,000 AI credits to get detailed notes about how you can improve your CV before sending it to a potential client.

Don't send out applications blindly. Use Resoume to create your own application hub online and track the analytics on each resume and website view.

Save big on this highly rated AI job application tool.

It's not surprising that Resoume has rave reviews, with one verified buyer writing, "Everyone should get this one. Great templates and easy to use. Make professional grade resumes in [a] very short time."

Freelancers and agency managers may be able to streamline their outreach with this AI tool.

Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a lifetime subscription to the Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resume Writer for just $29.97 with no coupon necessary.

Check out this deal and others included in the Back-to-School Collection.

Prices subject to change.

