No matter what your business may be, writing is most likely an instrumental part of your day-to-day tasks. As stated in a recent LinkedIn article, "In a world where over 50% of businesses operate online, writing has increasingly become an inescapable aspect of business processes." But turning out content and copy that's fresh and engaging can be a struggle in any industry.

If your business needs help writing content or coming up with ideas quickly, Write Bot could buoy your efforts. It uses artificial intelligence to create ideas and content super fast. It uses machine learning algorithms and natural language processing techniques to generate content to mimic human writing. This specific deal gets you lifetime access to the Write Bot Pro plan for just $39.99 (reg. $539).

Here's how it works:

Choose your use case. Just fill in the blank spaces with as much (or as little) detail as you desire. Write Bot will then use your information to generate and create the desired content. After a few seconds, Write Bot will deliver your content. Not enough detail or not happy with the result? Simply add more detail in the blank spaces, and Write Bot will provide new content. Once you are happy with the content, simply use the text editing tools to make any additions or adjustments to your document before finishing.

This Pro plan includes access to more than 12 use cases, including blog ideas outlines, blog section writings, business ideas, cover letters, product descriptions, social media ads, and more. You also can generate a million AI words per month and priority email and chat support access.

Fuel your business's content efforts easily with a lifetime Pro subscription to Write Bot at its best price on the web, just $39.99 (reg. $539).

