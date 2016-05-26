Here are five keys to creating exceptionally strong thought leadership -- the kind that gets read and viewed and goes viral -- culled from executives who have it down to a science.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've seen them on LinkedIn and Twitter. They take center stage at TED and SXSW and have their own podcasts. And when they speak, millions listen.

I'm not talking about celebrities or the latest Internet sensations. I'm talking about CEOs. From Richard Branson to Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk to Sheryl Sandberg, more and more contemporary CEOs are spending as much time in the spotlight as they are in the boardroom. They're sharing insights, anecdotes and philosophies with millions of followers as a new breed of executive thought leader.

Related: 7 Tips to Take Your Personal Brand to Celebrity Status

High-profile CEOs are nothing new, of course. Ted Turner and Lee Iacocca were packing conferences and turning out bestsellers well before Facebook was born. The difference today is that this kind of stage is increasingly available to anyone. We've seen this evolution go hand in hand with the growth of our own company. The explosion of social media, new publishing platforms and user-friendly technology has given ordinary execs the capacity to build personal followings in the millions (that is, if they actually have something to say).

But in a world where content is king and the average person is consuming upward of 11 hours of media a day, how do you create content as a CEO that rises above the noise? Here are five keys to creating exceptionally strong thought leadership -- the kind that gets read and viewed and goes viral -- culled from executives who have it down to a science.

1. Get personal.

With 10 million followers on LinkedIn alone, Richard Branson is the undisputed king of executive thought leadership. A big part of his appeal: Though he focuses on business, Branson really opens up about his personal life and the issues that he's passionate about. Take his recent LinkedIn post titled "How I Have Avoided Work-Life Balance Burnout," viewed by 140,000 people (and counting).

In it, he gets personal about his love of kiteboarding: "Secondary to being with my family, I am most happy when I am kitesurfing. Kiting helps me to clear my head. In this state, I can put everything into perspective and think up new ideas more easily."

2. Do your homework.

Just as important as personality is substance. The best thought leaders back up their personal observations with hard data: statistics and studies, quotes from respected authorities and careful research. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook chief operating officer and author of the bestseller Lean In, is a master.

In the book, Sandberg marshalls a battery of stats to show the alarming disparity of power in the workplace. Just 21 of the Fortune 500 CEOs are women, Sandberg notes, while women hold only 14 percent of executive officer positions overall. More shockingly, girls perform worse on tests when they have to check off M or F before taking them.

Related: 4 Questions to Ask When Thinking of Thought Leadership