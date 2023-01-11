6 Ways to Make Money from Home

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're looking for a little extra cash on the side or something to earn you income full-time, there are many ways to make money from home. Your best option will depend on your skills, interests, and resources.

Shutterstock

Here are some suggestions to get you started in your quest to make money from home.

1. Work remote.

Since remote work has become so common in recent years, consider asking your employer if they're open to flexible remote work options. If not, looking for remote job openings on job search websites like ZipRecruiter can land you full and part-time roles at incredible companies from all over the world. This popular job board offers "hybrid" and "remote" filters that let you search for jobs that can be performed outside of an office.

2. Sell products or services online.

Make money at home by leveraging your skills or hobbies. Turn your passions into a business by setting up an online store or offering services through websites like Etsy, eBay, or Fiverr. You can also promote and sell your products through your own website or social media platforms.

3. Become a freelancer.

If you have a specific skill set, such as writing, design, or accounting, you can offer your services as a freelancer. Many websites, such as Upwork and Freelancer, connect freelancers with clients looking for their services. Many well-known employers post contract opportunities on ZipRecruiter as well.

4. Rent a room on Airbnb.

If you have an extra room in a residence you own, you can earn extra income by renting it on Airbnb. You'll need to create a listing and set the price, and Airbnb will handle the rest, including booking and payment.

5. Offer pet-sitting or dog-walking services.

If you love animals, consider offering pet-sitting or dog-walking services in your local area. You can advertise your services through social media or local classified ads or use websites like Rover or Barkly to connect with potential clients.

6. Sell items you no longer need.

One of the easiest ways to make money from home is to sell things like clothes, electronics, or other items you no longer use. Consider selling them through websites like Poshmark, Depop, or eBay, hosting a garage sale or participating in a local flea market.

There's no better time to make money from home. Think about your interests, skills, and resources to see what the best option for you would be. Don't be afraid to get creative and think outside the box.