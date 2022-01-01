Signing out of account, Standby...
Liliana Pertenava
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Global public relations at Rakuten Viber, mentor at Techstars London
Liliana Pertenava is a global PR executive, startup advisor and entrepreneur. She is a strategic communication executive with experience in tech companies and VC firms, offering expertise in launching products, elevating company and founder profiles and improving public perception.
Follow Liliana Pertenava on Social
Latest
Decentralized PR: How Twitter Becomes the Tech Newsroom
Still sending that press release? In 2022 you might want to reconsider.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Tom Livne
CEO and Founder of Verbit
-
Jose Flores
Global Motivator, Mindset Disruptor, & Best-Selling Author
-
Rashan Dixon
Co-founder of Techincon and Senior Business Consultant for Microsoft
-
-
Melissa Houston
Fractional CFO
-
Austin Rotter
Media Relations Strategist
-
Janine Yancey
CEO & Founder of Emtrain
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder