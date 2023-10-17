Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many business owners, working a normal nine to five schedule may feel like a distant dream. Patriot Software reports that at least 25% of entrepreneurs log more than 60 hours of work per week, and that doesn't leave much time for the personal growth and study that prepared you to be a leader in the first place.



If you still want to cultivate new skills without compromising your schedule, try Upskillist. This learning platform is home to interactive webinars and recorded video lectures on a huge variety of useful subjects. Normally, a lifetime subscription is $400, but you can get it for only $99.99.

A lifetime of learning for entrepreneurs.

Upskillist is a little different from other eLearning platforms. While it is home to some pre-recorded lectures, you also get interactive webinars on everything from programming to team management, data analytics, and more. These are skills you could take back to your business, whether you train new team members, create new initiatives, or use your skills to start earning passive income.

This lifetime membership gives you access to all 80 Upskillist courses. Just keep in mind that these courses do have scheduled times to meet but you can reschedule any missed classes with no penalty, and you can watch recorded classes any time. Some classes even have weekly assignments, so there's more to do than just watch a lecture and take notes. Check the full course catalog before signing up.

Learn on your own time.

Starting a business doesn't mean you have to be done learning and mastering new skills.



Get a lifetime membership to Upskillist unlimited courses for $99.99. That's the best price online, too.

