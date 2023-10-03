Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Those who have been in the professional business world for any stretch of time are likely somewhat familiar with the stock market. But did you know that average annual returns can be as high as 7.2% to 10.4% (according to U.S. News & World Report)? If you aren't already investing in the market, you may be looking for some assistance to get started.

Tykr is a stock screener tool that helps you quickly research lucrative options and invest your first dollar. With our huge fall savings event, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $119.99 (reg. $900) and save an additional $20 with code STOCK. That's exclusive pricing.

Take the guesswork out of investing in stocks.

Tykr (with 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot) won't tell you which stocks to invest in, but it helps you browse through over 30,000 options and filter out ones that are too risky or expensive for your liking. Each stock is given a Tykr summary and score that signify the level of risk and whether the investment is a potential buy, sell, or just overpriced.

Once you select a potential stock or make a purchase, you may want to set up real-time alerts to notify you when it changes in status or price. This would allow you to jump on a low-price stock or sell after a recent spike.

An online community with bountiful resources.

As you start buying and selling, you'll gain confidence. But you may also want to take advantage of Tykr's online community of investors, free webinars from the founder, and responsive customer support if you have questions or want to pick up new tips and strategies.

Whether you hope to turn your savings into an early retirement or diversify your business's assets, Tykr could help you reach those goals.

Sign up for a lifetime of Tykr Stock Screener for just $119.99 (reg. $900) with an additional $20 off when you use promo code STOCK. This offer is only through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.