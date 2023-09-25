Get Better at Real Estate Investing with Mashvisor — on Sale for Just $39.99 A lifetime subscription regularly costs $899.

Real estate investors have always been lauded as finding the niche that's most impervious to recession and best suited for capital gain. If you're interested in improving your approach to real estate investing or getting started with it in the first place, then subscribing to a platform that delivers helpful data and actionable insights could help a lot. An example of such, Mashvisor has a lifetime subscription that's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $899).

Mashvisor is rated over 4/5 stars on Trustpilot and it's designed to help users better invest in real estate with market-finding tools like its Mashmeter score, rental revenue filter, and filters for other important components like cap rate and crime rate. It also has tools to help users find qualified properties, and those you can search based on location, rental strategy, budget, property type and size, etc.

For the process of making investments, Mashvisor has more tools including its Airbnb calculator, which helps you figure out a property's income potential, and its multiple-city search capabilities.

Mashvisor also has features that help with short-term rental and Airbnb management. If you're a business professional who travels then you understand how proper management can go a long way. Mashvisor uses AI and machine-learning algorithms to automatically send market insight updates and analysis to inform users on how to best manage their properties.

You can also opt for the professional plan, which includes multi-family and foreclosure search capabilities among more added features.

