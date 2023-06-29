This Learning Platform Gives You 1,000+ Training Opportunities for $33 Learn IT, photography, and more with this limited-time deal.

ShiftLearning reports that 70% of workers have said job training and development opportunities influence their decision to stay with a company. If you're seeing a dip in your employee retention, that doesn't mean you have to create expensive new positions or dedicate your top people to training. Instead, you could provide professional development opportunities that are completely self-led.

StackSkills Unlimited is a learning platform with over 1,000 courses. Topics range from leadership to cybersecurity, management, and hobby courses, and you can't find it on Amazon, but that doesn't mean you're missing out on extra low prices like what you'd see on Prime Day. During Entrepreneur's Deal Days sale, you can get lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited for just $32.97. No coupon needed.

Courses for leadership, project management, and much more

Give your employees the chance to train themselves with exciting skills that could increase their value to the company. If a tech-savvy worker wants to study cloud computing, they could become an asset to you down the line. Instead of footing the bill for training, you can give your employees new career avenues and promote from within.

Courses are all organized by instructor and category, and there are a lot of them to browse. If your company website needs an update, see if anyone wants to learn to code or study UX design. As an entrepreneur, you may even benefit from some of the learning opportunities offered by StackSkills. Get through your emails faster with a course on Speed Reading, or expand your marketing with courses on social media outreach.

All course materials are available for life and can be accessed at any time.

Train your employees on skills they want to learn

Increase your retention and fill your business with skilled workers.

Until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific, get lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited for $32.97 (reg. $280) during the Deal Days event.

Prices subject to change.

