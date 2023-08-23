Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're talking to a prospective client, giving an important presentation, or just rallying your team in the office, your smile is an important part of how you communicate. In fact, PRNewswire reports that 68% of Americans say people who smile are more trustworthy, confident, and approachable, so keeping that smile bright and healthy is important.

That's where the AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush comes into play. This smart toothbrush might make your oral care a simple task rather than a chore to power through in the morning and night. Plus, you can get the AquaSonic Icon for only $24.99.

Keep your smile healthy.

If you're looking for an opportunity to maximize your efficiency, you don't have to look much further than your toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes like the Aquasonic have been proven to be 21% more effective in removing plaque after only three months of implementation.

The Icon even improves upon older electric toothbrush models with a smart timer that vibrates every 30 seconds signaling when it's time to move to a new section of your mouth. After two minutes, the brush shuts down. Even the battery is remarkably efficient, holding up to 30 days of brushing on one charge.

When it's not in use, you can keep your AquaSonic Icon on the magnetic brush holder so it's easy to reach. Traveling professionals can also take advantage of the sleek travel case included with their purchase and enjoy optimal oral care even during business trips.

Optimize your personal hygiene.

If your smile can help grow your business, then taking care of it is as important as caring for your other professional assets.

Get the AquaSonic Icon Toothbrush on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $39) for a limited time.

