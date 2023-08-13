Embrace Personal Growth Even When You're Busy With This $70 Micro-Learning App Enhance yourself with insights from the bestsellers.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Running a business may not leave you much time for personal growth and study, but it also might not have to. A study by Inc. found that 25% of entrepreneurs work more than 60 hours a week. That doesn't leave much time to sit down with a good book, but that's not the only way to learn what your to-read pile has to teach you.

Make learning a new lesson as easy as browsing social media when you start using Headway. This micro-learning service gives you the main ideas and key lessons from books you don't have time to read, and a Lifetime Premium Subscription is only $69.99.

Make learning fit into your schedule again.

Headway won't replace the experience you'd have reading a full book. Instead, it gives you the main points condensed down to useful insights and tips. You might not have time to invest in a book you don't know, but if a Headway insight suits you, it might be worth checking out the full text.

Headway summaries can be accessed in text or audio formats. That means you can read through one on your lunch break or listen to a few on your commute home. Learn the lessons of bestselling non-fiction titles while you organize your inbox.

You'll even receive curated collections based on your book preferences. Headway has subscriptions for single users, two people, and whole families. Plus, it lets you track your progress and earn achievements. If you need a more tangible sign of your growth, gamify it.

Enjoy a micro-learning session.

Learning something new can still fit in a busy schedule.

Get a single-user Headway Premium Lifetime Subscription for $69.99 (reg. $299). There are also plans available for two users or four.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Personal Growth E-learning

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Leadership

The 5 Pillars of Thriving Teams and Extraordinary Workplace Cultures

Explore the five pillars that create extraordinary team cultures in organizations. These are the keys to boosting productivity, cultivating fulfillment and fostering well-being among your team.

By Satyen Raja
Business News

Report: Jeff Bezos Scoops Up $68 Million Estate in Lavish Florida Community

The billionaire also owns a $78 million vacation property in Hawaii.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A Judge Just Ordered Sam Bankman-Fried to Go To Jail. 'He Tried to Tamper with Witnesses at Least Twice.'

The disgraced former CEO of FTX will remain in custody ahead of his criminal trial in October.

By Jonathan Small
Marketing

Threads is Losing Users — Fast. Here's How the App Fumbled Its Product Launch (and 4 Social Media Fails It Resembles)

After becoming one of the fastest-growing apps ever, Threads lost over half its 100 million users just ten days after its launch.

By Kevin Kaminyar