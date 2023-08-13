Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business may not leave you much time for personal growth and study, but it also might not have to. A study by Inc. found that 25% of entrepreneurs work more than 60 hours a week. That doesn't leave much time to sit down with a good book, but that's not the only way to learn what your to-read pile has to teach you.



Make learning a new lesson as easy as browsing social media when you start using Headway. This micro-learning service gives you the main ideas and key lessons from books you don't have time to read, and a Lifetime Premium Subscription is only $69.99.

Headway won't replace the experience you'd have reading a full book. Instead, it gives you the main points condensed down to useful insights and tips. You might not have time to invest in a book you don't know, but if a Headway insight suits you, it might be worth checking out the full text.

Headway summaries can be accessed in text or audio formats. That means you can read through one on your lunch break or listen to a few on your commute home. Learn the lessons of bestselling non-fiction titles while you organize your inbox.

You'll even receive curated collections based on your book preferences. Headway has subscriptions for single users, two people, and whole families. Plus, it lets you track your progress and earn achievements. If you need a more tangible sign of your growth, gamify it.

Get a single-user Headway Premium Lifetime Subscription for $69.99 (reg. $299). There are also plans available for two users or four.

