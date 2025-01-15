As a devoted animal lover and owner of two Jack Russell terriers, a French bulldog and a white Alsatian, I firmly believe in the countless benefits pets bring to our lives.

As an ardent animal lover and the proud owner of two Jack Russell terriers, one French bulldog and a white Alsatian, I have long believed in the innumerable benefits that pets can bring into one's life. But less well-known are the many benefits of having pets present in the workplace.

Animals can have an incredible power in breaking down barriers, creating meaningful connections and building cohesion across a team. There is even an entire sub-set of science that helps to explain why pets can promote better well-being, particularly in the context of fostering a happy and productive workplace:

1. Reducing dangerous levels of stress

Petting a dog or a cat for only 10 minutes can have an incredibly positive effect on stress, according to research conducted by scientists at Washington State University. When our body experiences stress, particularly in a chronic manner, which is linked to unhappiness in the workplace and results in lower levels of productivity, the well-known "stress hormone" cortisol will be released as a result.

However, very high and consistent levels of cortisol levels in our body can be harmful, as it can lead to a weaker immune system and interrupt insulin levels, which increases your risk of diabetes and causes your blood pressure levels to rise. The study, a real-life intervention conducted on 249 college students, showed for the first time that cortisol levels actually significantly dropped after just a short interaction with pets.

2. Improving job satisfaction

A 2019 report conducted by researchers from the University of Lincoln in the UK, sponsored by Purina Human-Animal Bond Studies, showed that employees who often take their dog to work show 22% higher levels of satisfaction with their working conditions. This means that this has the potential to increase overall job satisfaction, too. Interestingly, Purina's sister company, Nestle, has been allowing employees to bring their dogs into its offices since 2015, which shows that four-legged friends in the workplace can make the job more enjoyable and, therefore, desirable in the long run.

3. Increasing collaboration and inclusivity

For the uninitiated, pets in the workplace can sometimes be seen as a distraction. However, this is nowhere near the truth. There is surprising evidence showing that the opposite is, in fact, true. An article written by researchers from University College London and the National University of Singapore for the Journal of Management shows mounting proof that, according to employees, pet-friendly workplaces improve communication between employees and even management.

This shows that this, in turn, increases information-sharing, which leads to increased bonding and trust between employees. The presence of pets is even more important for those in the workplace who suffer from chronic health problems, disabilities and mental health challenges, which means that pets can catalyze an even more diverse and inclusive workplace.

4. A happier workplace

Data shows that pets make us happier, even in the workplace. A study by scientists at Manhattanville College in New York shows that there is a definite link between well-being and pet interactions. In addition, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute shows that the presence of animals in workplaces increases the levels of dopamine and serotonin in the brain, chemicals that make us feel rewarded and give us a greater sense of well-being. Interacting with pets in the office also shows a boost in oxytocin levels in the body, a chemical that is popularly known as the "love hormone," which gives people a sense of happiness.

5. Bringing your personality to work

There is a psychological case for making pets a part of office furniture. A study that surveyed 31 companies in Kentucky showed that pets brought out their owners' personalities at work. According to the research, pets act as empathic symbols that employees use as a tool to express their personality, which works in a similar way to the plants and artwork that add color to offices. A more expressive employee is more likely to add value to a workplace, which adds to the creative output within a team that could increase productivity.

There is a scientific case for bringing pets to the workplace. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai would agree that the regular visits of his famous labradoodle Jeffree make work life even more wholesome. As a proud owner of four dogs myself, I wholeheartedly agree. I'm sure that my Frenchie Harold does, too.