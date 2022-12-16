How to Job Search While You're Still Employed

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's no better time for looking for a job than while you're still employed. Whether you're looking for career advancement, a higher salary, or a better work-life balance, not being subjected to a timeline can give you the freedom to shop around and feel less stressed.

Finding a job can take time and having your current job to fall back on relieves pressure. You also get more negotiating leverage when job hunting while employed. You can use your current salary and benefits to counter an offer, which can't happen if you're out of work.

If you think it's time to look elsewhere, these considerations can help you navigate job searching while you're still employed.

Use job search sites.

Hiring managers commonly use job search sites to find top talent. ZipRecruiter is popular among jobseekers and recruiters because it uses powerful AI matching technology to invite you to apply to openings where you may be a fit.

ZipRecruiter also has the #1 rated job search app on IOS and Android1. Users receive job alerts that inform them by letting them know when their application was reviewed, and one-tap apply enables you to submit your profile to jobs anytime, anywhere. And you can keep your job search discrete by selecting an option that keeps your resume hidden from your current employer.

Ask for remote interviews.

Heading to a physical office over the course of the hiring process can take a lot of time out of your day. Consider asking your recruiter if interviewing over video chat is an option. Many employers are open to this — some may not have you come to the office at any point in the process.

Avoid scheduling interviews during work hours.

Aim to do your interviews early in the morning, during lunch, or during personal time off. Be honest with the hiring manager and let them know you need to interview around your work schedule. They're professionals, and this isn't an unusual request. Being too available during the workday can make prospective employers question your loyalty.

Don't mention your job search at work.

You always want to leave your company on a positive note. You never know when you will cross paths with your peers again, so avoid burning bridges. Telling someone you work with that you're looking for a new job could get to your boss and make things harder for you. You should also avoid listing your current coworkers and supervisor as a reference.

Stay focused on your job.

Don't let your job search impact your work. As tempting as it may be to go on autopilot, maintaining your typical productivity at work is imperative. Stay engaged and continue to even after you ultimately submit your two-week notice.

